AUBURN — After a year’s hiatus due to COVID-19, the DeKalb County Fair is set to kick off on Monday with some new events and displays to celebrate the fair’s 90th year.
A history booklet has been compiled with many photos, articles and historical memories of the fair. The booklet is available for $15 at the DeKalb County Fair Association’s booth in the Merchant’s Tent, the fair office on the courthouse square, or the fair office on Union Street in Middaugh Hall.
At these locations, participants also can also enter the beard contest. New to the fair this year, the contest is free of charge and will offer prizes for the best beard and fan favorite. Entries must be received by Friday, Oct. 1. The contest will be held on the main stage at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2. The public is invited to cheer on their favorite bearded entry.
A new display, “Made in DeKalb,” will be set up in Middaugh Hall throughout the fair . This display will showcase many manufacturers in DeKalb County and the products they make. Also in Middaugh Hall, the quilt from DeKalb County’s sesquicentennial in 1987 will be on display, and a maker’s space sponsored by the DeKalb County Visitors Bureau in the Merchant’s Tent will also host rotating artisans selling their crafts.
Due to a last-minute cancellation, there will not be pony rides or a petting zoo this year, but the 4-H barns will be full of animals raised by county 4-H members, along with daily shows.
The fair schedule is available from area merchants and on the fair’s website, dekalbcountyfair.org.
