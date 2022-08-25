AUBURN — A day after an excavation crew knocked down the 100-year-old former Tri-State Memorials building in downtown Auburn, the Auburn Board of Works and Public Safety approved the contract for the work.
Kellie Knauer, director of building, planning and development for the city, presented the quote for the work from Knott Drainage and Excavating during Thursday’s meeting.
She said her department reached out to six other contractors, with three of them not returning quotes and three not returning phone calls. Knott Drainage and Excavating of LaOtto was the only company to reply to the city’s request.
The approved quote was for $40,000 for the demolition work, with a $12 a ton fee to remove the old materials. With the work underway, the board approved the contract.
Crews from Knott Excavating were busy removing debris from the site on Thursday. The site has been fenced off for safety reasons since July.
Knauer said the city took the lead on the demolition of the building because of the state of the building and for safety reasons. The building was inspected in May by Bowers Engineering Services. At that time, a report identified “significant defects related to what could either be a partial or full collapse.”
The inspection also identified the building was supported by the outer walls, not internal beams.
With approval of the contract by the Board of Works, a lien will be placed on the property at 300 E. 7th St., owned by Jeff Foulks.
Road work
The board also approved three contracts for road work in 2023 which were presented by City Engineer Daryl McConnell.
McConnell said all three projects came in under budget, which was a welcomed surprise. He said with the current construction climate, he was pleased with the quotes.
The first project was for the reconstruction of 13th Street from Main to Cedar Street, which was awarded to Brooks Construction at a cost of $103,172. Brooks Construction also was awarded the second reconstruction project, 18th Street from Van Buren to Shull Street, for $155,772. Pulver Asphalt and Paving was awarded the third contract for a milling and resurfacing project on Cedar Street at a cost of $115,350.
With work completed on a section of 19th Street from Van Buren to Jackson Street, McConnell presented a final change order resulting in a decrease of $9,672.51 from the original base bid of $116,650. The final cost of the project was $106,977.49. The project was completed by M.F. Projects LLC.
With work basically completed on Phase 1 of the downtown streetscape project, McConnell also presented a final change order for that project. However, that change order resulted in an increased project cost of $28,378.38, bringing the final project cost to $626,799.78. The project was completed by M.F. Project LLC.
Police Chief Cory Heffelfinger reported that paving along S.R. 8 through downtown Auburn and on the east and west ends are complete just in time for the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival. He said crews will be stripping the roadway yet this week or the beginning of next week along with installing reflectors in the roadway.
In other business
• The Information and Technology Department requested eight new laptops for the fire department to be placed in the department’s vehicles at a cost of $14,344.
• The fire department will be collecting funds for the Muscular Dystrophy Association Aug. 31, Sept. 1 and Sept. 2 at West 7th Street and Touring Drive.
• Mayor Mike Ley requested trick or treating be held from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31.
• Street closures around downtown were also approved for the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair.
