Second of two parts
Leaders of Garrett, Hamilton and Waterloo described their goals for 2021 this week for the DeKalb Chamber Partnership’s video conference, “DeKalb Vision 2021: Cities and Towns.”
Garrett Mayor Todd Fiandt noted that his city gained approximately 400 people in the past decade to reach a population of 6,651 in the 2020 census. The city also added 12 new businesses last year.
To promote more growth, the city is working to extend water lines to new residential areas on its south side and build sewer and water mains to property in its industrial park.
Fiber-optic broadband from Auburn Essential Services is being installed to residential areas, starting in newer south-side neighborhoods.
“We’re getting a lot of takes on it, so that’s a good thing,” Fiandt said about broadband.
Garrett High School students have designed a new, lighted welcome sign to be erected at the south entrance to the city.
Further enhancing the city’s look, a project installed new sidewalks on three blocks of South Randolph Street near the public library.
“We’ll put in more trees than we took out, and they’re supposed to be sidewalk-friendly trees,” Fiandt said.
The city spent its entire budget for its 50-50 cost sharing program to help homeowners install new sidewalks.
With a nearly $1 million state Community Crossings grant, “We did a number of roads this year, so that really helped out with appearance for our community,” the mayor said.
A huge mural of a locomotive went up on the north the side of City Hall last summer. Fiandt said the city has raised $10,000 for another downtown mural that will face to the south.
City officials hope to tear down a fire-damaged building in the downtown district. Fiandt said he would like to see more business owners use the city’s facade grants. He also would like to improve city parks with landscaping this year.
After it was closed due to the pandemic in 2020, the mayor hopes to reopen the swimming pool in Feick Park this summer. City crews used the pool’s vacant summer to improve it with caulking, painting and concrete repair.
Waterloo
The town of Waterloo worked on improving customer service in 2020, Town Manager Pam Howard told the chamber audience.
A new phone system allows town employees to transfer calls to the proper department. Howard began producing a quarterly newsletter for residents and businesses.
“We will continue to do things to make things more transparent for the residents,” Howard pledged.
The town continued work at new Veterans Park on Waterloo’s south side. Nucor Corp. donated a pavilion, and city crews completed a deck at the park’s pond, with an asphalt path around the pond.
Using a state grant this year, the town will extend the Auburn-Waterloo Trail from its existing end point, at the south edge of town, across C.R. 35 to Walnut Street.
In the future, Howard said, “We also hope that the trail extends north to Steuben County. We’d love to see that. We’d love to partner with that.”
“We also want a coffee shop in our depot,” Howard said.
Through a private-public partnership, the town is extending a sewer main to its western boundary at C.R. 27. Howard said the $1.75 million project will be complete in July.
Hamilton
Improvements at Memorial Beach on Hamilton Lake “will actually come together, finally” this year, bringing new restrooms, Hamilton Town Manager Brent Shull reported.
The town’s tennis courts will be reconstructed, and a project may add to its pickle ball courts, which serve a club of 70-some members.
A new dog park of one-fourth acre along Fish Creek Trail is now open to visitors.
Those projects follow last year’s improvements to the town’s ball field, including a new backstop and ADA-compliant sidewalks.
A family of osprey took residence on the ball diamond’s left-field light pole, and two families of bald eagles are flying over the lake, creating attractions for visitors, Shull said.
The town reached a milestone of issuing 500 permits for golf carts and utility vehicles to operate on its streets.
“It makes us a more friendly community,” Shull said.
To give those carts a smoother ride, a Community Crossings grant of $906,000 paid for paving all streets on the DeKalb County side of the town, plus some streets on the Steuben County side last year.
The town issued 94 permits for construction, including 24 new homes, last year.
“For a community of our size, I think it’s a blessing,” Shull said about the numbers.
A second installment of “DeKalb Vision 2021” will be streamed Feb. 25, featuring reports from DeKalb County public school superintendents and regional colleges.
