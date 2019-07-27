Today
Waterloo Grant Fire Department 150th anniversary celebration, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., east of downtown Waterloo.
Monday
Bingo, 9 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Farm Wagon, 9:15 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Chair Yoga, 9:30 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Traditional Yoga, 10:30 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Tuesday
SHIP Counseling, 9-11 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Cards, noon, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Wednesday
Chair Yoga, 9:30 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Traditional Yoga, 10:30 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Mah Jongg, 12:30 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Party in the Park, 6-8 p.m., Smith Acres Park, 800 S. Duesenberg Drive, Auburn; free and discount-priced food, free games and inflatables; open to the public, sponsored by Auburn First United Methodist Church.
Thursday
Tai Chi, 10-11 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Euchre, 12:30 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Friday, Aug. 2
SHIP Counseling, 10 a.m. to noon, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Waterloo Farmers Market, 3-7 p.m., downtown at 485 W. Van Vleek St.
Saturday, Aug. 3
Norris Chapel United Methodist Church annual ice cream social, 4:30 p.m., at the church, 4793 C.R. 40A, five miles east of Auburn. A meal of homemade chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, cole slaw, pie, cake, drink and homemade ice cream will be served for a freewill donation.
Thursday, Aug. 8
Cupbearer Cafe, 138 E. 7th St. Auburn, free community meal starting at 5:30 p.m. followed by Celebrate Recovery, coffee and fellowship.
Friday, Aug. 9
Waterloo Farmers Market, 3-7 p.m., downtown at 485 W Van Vleek Street.
Saturday, Aug. 10
Waterloo Depot open house, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Friends of the Depot volunteers will be on hand to answer questions and offer light refreshments at the historic train station on VanVleek Street.
Block party, James Cultural Plaza, 6-7:30 p.m., featuring food, music and giveaways. Sponsored by Lakewood Park Ministries.
Sunday, Aug. 11
Auburn Community Band Concert and Band Extravaganza, DeKalb Outdoor Theater, Auburn, 2:30 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 12
Auburn Kiwanis Club, meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Tuesday, Aug. 13
U.S. Rep. Jim Banks’ staff meets with citizens, 2-4 p.m., Garrett Public Library, 107 W. Houston St.
YMCA of DeKalb County Y on the Fly featuring free food, music, youth sports, games, inflatables, prizes, and resources, 3 p.m., Waterloo Elementary School.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
Veterans Park groundbreaking ceremony, 4 p.m. on Center Street, near the intersection of Walnut Street, Waterloo.
Thursday, Aug. 15
Downtown Auburn Cruise-in, courthouse square; vehicle check-in starts at 5:30 p.m. at 7th and Cedar streets; door prizes and award to most popular car; free admission.
Friday, Aug. 16
Waterloo Farmers Market, 3-7 p.m., downtown at 485 W Van Vleek Street.
Saturday, Aug. 17
Cars & Coffee, 9-11 a.m., free cruise-in at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum’s Education and Exhibit Plaza across from the museum showroom at 1600 S. Wayne St. Hobby, custom, antique and performance cars of all types are invited.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
YMCA of DeKalb County Y on the Fly featuring free food, music, youth sports, games, inflatables, prizes, and resources, 3 p.m., Riverdale Elementary School.
Thursday, Aug. 22
Auburn Community Band Concert, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 23
Waterloo Farmers Market, 3-7 p.m., downtown at 485 W Van Vleek Street.
Saturday, Aug. 24
Free airplane rides for kids with Experimental Aircraft Association members, 9 a.m. to noon, Gate 7, DeKalb County Airport, 2710 C.R. 60, Auburn. A parent or guardian must be present to complete a registration form. More information at VAA37.org.
Monday, Aug. 26
Auburn Kiwanis Club, meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
YMCA of DeKalb County Y on the Fly featuring free food, music, youth sports, games, inflatables, prizes, and resources, 3 p.m., Riverdale Elementary School.
Northern Indiana Grandparents Group, 6:30 p.m. at the Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th, Auburn; conversations about brain and child development research in children. All are welcome. Refreshments will be served.
Friday, Aug. 30
Waterloo Farmers Market, 3-7 p.m., downtown at 485 W Van Vleek Street.
Saturday, Aug. 31
Auburn Community Band, Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival concert in downtown Auburn before the Parade of Classics, 10:45 a.m.
Monday, Sept. 9
Auburn Kiwanis Club, meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
U.S. Rep. Jim Banks’ staff meets with citizens, 2-4 p.m., Garrett Public Library, 107 W. Houston St.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Free airplane rides for kids with Experimental Aircraft Association members, 9 a.m. to noon, Gate 7, DeKalb County Airport, 2710 C.R. 60, Auburn. A parent or guardian must be present to complete a registration form. More information at VAA37.org.
Waterloo Depot open house, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Friends of the Depot volunteers will be on hand to answer questions and offer light refreshments at the historic train station on VanVleek Street.
Pedal 4 Paws Poker Run and After Party, featuring live music by Choice, Bubbas BBQ and auction items to benefit the DeKalb Humane Society. Depart 1 p.m. from the James Cultural Plaza, with final arrival at 6 p.m. at the Auburn Elks Lodge. All modes of transportation are welcome at this family-friendly event. Prizes will be awarded for the top three poker hands. Registration is $30. Register online at pedal4pawspokerrun.eventbrite.com by Sept. 1. Tickets for the after-party only may be purchased at the Auburn Elks Lodge, Carbaugh Jewelers or at the door for $10.
Thursday, Sept. 19
Downtown Auburn Cruise-in, courthouse square; vehicle check-in starts at 5:30 p.m. at 7th and Cedar streets; door prizes and award to most popular car; free admission.
Saturday, Sept. 21
Cars & Coffee, 9-11 a.m., free cruise-in at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum’s Education and Exhibit Plaza across from the museum showroom at 1600 S. Wayne St. Hobby, custom, antique and performance cars of all types are invited.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
Northern Indiana Grandparents Group, 6:30 p.m. at the Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th, Auburn; conversations about brain and child development research in children. All are welcome. Refreshments will be served.
Sunday, Sept. 29
DeKalb Community Band, Civil War Re-enactment concert, 1 p.m., Angola.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
U.S. Rep. Jim Banks’ staff meets with citizens, 2-4 p.m., Garrett Public Library, 107 W. Houston St.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Waterloo Depot open house, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Friends of the Depot volunteers will be on hand to answer questions and offer light refreshments at the historic train station on VanVleek Street.
Monday, Oct. 14
Auburn Kiwanis Club, meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Northern Indiana Grandparents Group, 6:30 p.m. at the Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th, Auburn; conversations about brain and child development research in children. All are welcome. Refreshments will be served.
Monday, Oct. 28
Auburn Kiwanis Club, meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Monday, Nov. 11
Auburn Kiwanis Club, meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
U.S. Rep. Jim Banks’ staff meets with citizens, 2-4 p.m., Garrett Public Library, 107 W. Houston St.
Monday, Nov. 25
Auburn Kiwanis Club, meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Monday, Dec. 9
Auburn Kiwanis Club, meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
U.S. Rep. Jim Banks’ staff meets with citizens, 2-4 p.m., Garrett Public Library, 107 W. Houston St.
Monday, Dec. 23
Auburn Kiwanis Club, meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.