AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Friday reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents, as the county health officer worried about a decline in vaccinations.
In total, 183 cases have been confirmed in the first 23 days of April — an average of just under nine per day. However, in the past seven days, the county has reported 78 cases for an average of 11.1 per day.
New cases numbered in double digits for the fifth-straight weekday, reversing a recent trend of six weeks with daily cases in single digits.
At the same time, County Health Officer Dr. Mark Souder noted a reduced demand for vaccinations at the county’s clinic in Middaugh Hall on the DeKalb County Fairgrounds in Auburn.
“People are being negligent, in my opinion, when they don’t take advantage of the vaccine programs,” Souder said Friday. “In fact it’s been hard enough for us to continue now that we are not taking new and first-time patients any longer at the clinic in DeKalb County.”
Friday’s new COVID-19 patients include one between 11-20 years old; one between ages 21-30; one from 31-40 years old; one in the 41-50 age bracket; four between 51-60 years old; one in the 61-70 age bracket; one between ages 71-80 and two in the 81-90 age group.
Of the 183 cases reported in April, only 10 involve patients over the age of 70.
The new patients bring the total to 4,193 DeKalb County residents who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the first local case was reported March 24, 2020.
A total of 78 county residents have died while positive for the coronavirus, according to the county Health Department.
