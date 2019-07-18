AUBURN — Tickets are on sale now for the That’s How We Roll Dinner Auction and Dueling Pianos.
The Downtown Auburn Business Association, once again, in conjunction with Auburn Main Street, will be holding the annual dinner auction and dueling pianos event on Thursday, Sept. 12, beginning at 6 p.m. in a party tent at the corner of 7th and Cedar streets.
At the annual event, decorated wooden wheelbarrows placed throughout downtown Auburn will be sold to the highest biddes. One half of the sale price for each wheelbarrow will be awarded to the local artist or organization who painted the piece. The other half of the sale price will stay with the Downtown Auburn Business Association to cover costs of programs that the group said “make our hometown so special.”
Some programs funded each year through the event are the annual holiday parade, Santa, Mrs. Claus and the reindeer visits, trick-or-treating in downtown, flower pots around the perimeter of downtown, cruise-ins and more.
Tickets for the event are priced at $75 each or two for $130 and include the auction, hors d’oeuvres, a complete dinner, dueling piano entertainment and dessert. Tickets for the auction and cocktail hour only may be purchased for $20.
Tickets will be sold at Carbaugh Jewelers on 7th Street in downtown Auburn. Guests are encouraged to inquire immediately, as tickets were sold out in 2018 before invitations were printed.
Dinner and entertainment tickets are limited to the first 140 guests. Auction-only tickets are unlimited.
Questions may be directed to Mike or Jan at Carbaugh Jewelers, or Jama at Littlejohn Auctions,the event chairperson.
