AUBURN — A Waterloo man with a significant criminal record and a history of drug abuse was sentenced to 10 years in prison for burglary by Judge Monte Brown during a hearing Monday in DeKalb Superior Court II.
Allen Johnson, 27, of the 1000 block of West Maple Street, pleaded guilty to the Level 4 felony, as well as theft, a Level 6 felony, as part of a plea agreement.
The burglary charge originally was filed as a more serious Level 2 felony, alleging Johnson was armed with two knives when he committed the offense, but the charge was amended as part of the plea agreement.
According to a police affidavit of probable cause, Johnson broke into a garage in the 200 block of C.R. 28. The homeowner saw Johnson in the garage, and he had his arms full of bottled water, the affidavit said. When Johnson was later apprehended and taken into custody, he told police he only went to the house to get water, the affidavit said.
DeKalb County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Neal Blythe said Johnson has a “laundry list” of juvenile offenses and, from 2011 forward, has had a “pretty consistent run-in with police.”
Blythe noted that Johnson was released from prison in March 2019 and within two months was arrested for possession of methamphetamine. The offenses in the most recent case were committed in June, Blythe said. Johnson has a significant history of noncompliance while on probation and has had write-ups for his conduct while in prison and in jail, Blythe added.
For 13 years, Johnson has been in and out of trouble, Blythe said.
“There’s no indication that will change any time soon,” he added.
Johnson’s attorney, Marcia Linsky, said Johnson’s prior criminal history largely can be attributed to mental health and substance-abuse issues. Warehousing him in prison is not going to bring back to the community an individual who is set up to succeed and not reoffend, Linsky added. She said Johnson needs medication and to be involved in mental health treatment.
Brown noted that a pre-sentence investigation by the DeKalb County Probation Department indicated Johnson used heroin and fentanyl on a daily basis while in prison.
“Is that correct?” Brown asked Johnson.
“Yes, your honor,” Johnson replied.
“My, oh my!” said Brown.
Brown said it appeared that Johnson had been given multiple opportunities to deal with his drug-abuse issues, but it did not appear that he was willing or desirous to take them. Allowing Johnson to serve his sentence on community corrections, as he had requested, was “off the table,” Brown said.
“You’ve not helped yourself. You’ve not shown any willingness to change your ways,” Brown told Johnson.
In addition to the 10-year sentence for burglary, Brown imposed a 378-day sentence for the theft charge. With credit for 189 days Johnson served in jail while his case was pending, that sentence has been served.
Brown told Johnson that if he ever wanted to lead a significant period of his life out of prison, he would have to commit “today” to change his ways.
Judge proud of offender’s reform
Also in Superior Court II Monday:
• Gillford Patrick Jr. of the 800 block of West State Street, Ashley, was sentenced to six years of incarceration, all suspended except one year, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony. With credit for time he served while the case was pending, the executed portion of the sentence is deemed to have been served. He was placed on probation for five years.
Brown commended Patrick for his success in a Salvation Army residential program, noting Patrick’s criminal history dates back 30 years.
Patrick said that thanks to the program, today he enjoys life.
“I’d not bet two cents that you’ve done what you’ve done,” Brown said, adding that Patrick may be “the best example of a drug abuser cleaning up their act I’ve seen.”
“Congratulations,” Brown went on. “You are proof it can be done if you’re willing to do it. I’m proud of you. ... You’re a shining example of what can be done when willing and prepared.”
• Melissa Edwards of the 2600 block of Cramer Road, Fort Wayne, received a 1 1/2-year suspended sentence for possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony. The first 180 days will be served on home detention. She also was sentenced to 32 days in jail for possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor. With credit for time she spent in jail while the case was pending, that sentence has been served.
