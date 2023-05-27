Today
7-10 a.m. — Fly-in drive-in breakfast, DeKalb County Airport, 2710 C.R. 60, Vintage Clubhouse in hangar A, use Gate 3. Freewill donations accepted.
10 a.m. to noon — Helping Hands clothing ministry, 108 E. Main St., Butler.
Tuesday, May 30
10:45-11:15 a.m. — Family story time, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
2-3 p.m. — Let’s Write a Story, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
4:30-5:30 p.m. — Stranger Things magnets, teen library, 705 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
6:15-6:45 p.m. — Family story time, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
Wednesday, May 31
9:30 a.m. — Chair yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10 a.m. — Let’s Write a Story open studio time, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
10:30 a.m. — Traditional yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10:45-11:15 a.m. — Family story time, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Mah Jongg, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
5-7 p.m. — Butler Community Food Pantry, Butler Community Christian Church, 501 W. Green St.
Thursday, June 1
10-11 a.m. — Thursdays Together, Eckhart Public Library park, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
4:30-6:45 p.m. — Knifty Knitters, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
6-7 p.m. — Brews and Books book club, Auburn Brewing Company.
Friday, June 2
9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. — E-fingerprinting services, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
10-10:30 a.m. — Babies and Books, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
3-5 p.m. — LEGO Club goes to the movies, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
4:30-6:30 p.m. — Teen Dungeons and Dragons for beginners, teen library, 705 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
Saturday, June 3
11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Read. Do. Explore. launch, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
Wednesday, June 7
10:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Retired Teachers Association meeting and luncheon, Auburn First United Methodist Church, 1203 E. 7th Street. Registration will begin at 10:30 a.m. The featured speaker will be Marisa McKenzie, executive director of the Hearten House Gospel Rescue Mission in Auburn. All retired teachers are welcome. Contact Jean at 908-7678 to make meal reservations by Sunday, June 4.
Saturday, June 10
1-3 p.m. — Friends of the Waterloo Library farm-to-table fundraiser. There will be a local food truck, yard games, silent auction baskets, and a drawing for 50-pound and 25-pound beef bundles.
Tuesday, June 13
6-7:30 p.m. — Auburn Grief Support Group, for any loss due to death, affiliated with the Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center, Fort Wayne, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Sunday, June 25
6 p.m. — DeKalb County Community Orchestra, James Cultural Plaza, Auburn.
Tuesday, June 27
6-7:30 p.m. — Auburn Grief Support Group, for any loss due to death, affiliated with the Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center, Fort Wayne, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Wednesday, June 28
5-7 p.m. — Butler Community Food Pantry, Butler Community Christian Church, 501 W. Green St., Butler.
Friday, Aug. 4
6 p.m. — DeKalb County Community Orchestra, Auburn Atrium.
Sunday, Aug. 6
6 p.m. — DeKalb County Community Orchestra and Auburn Community Band, DeKalb Outdoor Theater, Auburn.
Sunday, Aug. 27
6 p.m. — DeKalb County Community Orchestra, James Cultural Plaza, Auburn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.