Avilla teen suffers broken arm in crash
CORUNNA — An Avilla teen suffered a broken arm in a head-on crash with another vehicle in the 700 block of C.R. 28 just before 6 p.m. Wednesday, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department reported.
Danyelle Jordan, 18, of Avilla, was driving a 2011 Ford Fusion east on C.R. 28 when a westbound 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan, driven by Amber Placencia, 35, of Kendallville, allegedly crossed the center line and struck her vehicle head on, according to a police report.
Jordan was trapped in her vehicle and had to be extricated by the Corunna Fire Department. She was taken by an ambulance to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
Both vehicles were total losses. County police were assisted by the Corunna Fire Department, Noble County Sheriff's Department and Parkview EMS.
