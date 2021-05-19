AUBURN — A book club, Perspectives, is set to kick off in June, as a partnership between Better Together Auburn and Eckhart Public Library.
Perspectives is a book club dedicated to understanding and exploring difficult topics with neighbors. The book club will kick off with a discussion of the book “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You” by Jason Reynolds, a remix of the National Book Award-winning “Stamped from the Beginning” by Ibram X. Kendi, on Wednesday, June 2, at 7 p.m. in the Eckhart Public Library park.
According to the publisher, the book “reveals the history of racist ideas in America, and inspires hope for an antiracist future.”
Library staff members are reading and discussing the book as part of their professional development. The book was used for a similar staff discussion at Indianapolis Public Library, with purchasing of books and creation of discussion materials funded by Lilly Endowment.
Library Assistant Director Jenny Kobiela-Mondor and Kendra Klink from Better Together Auburn will facilitate the discussion of “Stamped.” In addition to her experience as a book club facilitator for Eckhart Public Library, Kobiela-Mondor is part of the Indiana Library Federation’s Committee for Racial Justice and Inclusion.
“I am so happy that we are opening up some community-wide discussions about difficult topics,” she said. “I know that we won’t all agree with every viewpoint in every book that we read, but it’s so important to be open to listening to other perspectives. We can all grow when we read outside of our comfort zones.”
“Reading not only helps with the development of imagination and expands our minds, it also gives us the opportunity to think in ways that we would or could never have before,” said Klink, executive director of The James Foundation and a community member supporting Better Together Auburn. “I am looking forward to expanding my own mind and learning with and from everyone involved with the book club.”
Books will be available at the library and have been purchased with a donation from The James Foundation. When the book club is finished, the books will be donated to the library as part of a book club set. People are encouraged to read the book and arrive at the meeting on June 2 ready for a respectful discussion. The library also will have discussion topics and questions available for people who are unable to attend the June 2 meeting, or for those who wish to engage with the book in other ways.
Other books planned for discussion in for 2021 are:
• “Real Queer America: LGBT Stories from Red States” by Samantha Allen, on Tuesday, July 27, at 7 p.m.
• “They Called Us Enemy” by George Takei and “The Best We Could Do” by Thi Bui on Tuesday, Sept. 21, at 7 p.m.
• “The Good Neighbor: The Life & Work of Fred Rogers” by Maxwell King and the documentary “Won’t You Be My Neighbor” on Tuesday, Nov. 23, at 7 p.m.
Locations for these additional meetings will be decided at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.