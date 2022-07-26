AUBURN — The DeKalb County Coroner’s Office has released the names of the two deceased individuals involved in Monday’s shooting in DeKalb County.
They have been identified as Heather Lynn Harmon, 35, of Auburn and Edward James Conboy, 37, of Edon, Ohio.
Conboy was a former resident of Garrett.
The preliminary investigation by Indiana State Police revealed that Harmon and Conboy had been involved in a past relationship.
Police said the incident began Monday in the 800 block of Griswold Court when Conboy forced his way into Harmon’s vehicle at gunpoint. During that forced entry, shots were fired by Conboy, which is what generated the 911 call to the Auburn Police Department.
Upon arrival on scene, Auburn Police attempted to stop the vehicle, but Harmon continued on and a police pursuit ensued. Detectives believe that Harmon, as the driver, was refusing to stop for police based on coercion.
At the conclusion of the vehicle pursuit at C.R. 51 and C.R. 40, Conboy shot Harmon and then turned the gun on himself. When officers approached the vehicle, they found the two injured and unresponsive. Medical aid was provided, but both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
This remains an active investigation. No officers were injured during the incident and no shots were fired by officers. Police said no persons were found to be injured at the Griswold Court residence where the incident began.
