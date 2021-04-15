AUBURN — DeKalb County students can expect to see mask rules still in place when they return for the next school year in August.
“Parents should assume that in the fall, that we will be starting up recommending masks be worn, unless something changes to allow us to drop that recommendation,” DeKalb County Health Officer Dr. Mark Souder said Thursday.
Souder gave that advice to local school administrators Wednesday, he said.
“The program that the schools have in place — wearing masks and distancing and hygiene — has been excellent,” he said. “It’s going to be continued until the end of this school year.”
He added, “It is still likely that there will be school-age transmission” in the fall.
“The school-age kids are not reaching herd immunity at the same pace as the adult population,” Souder said.
“It will take a lot longer for the school-age kids to develop herd immunity, because there’s been no vaccination program, and fewer of them have had the illness.”
Recently, school children are accounting for 25-30% of new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County.
“That’s a complete reversal of what we had in the very beginning. We had almost none in the school age to begin with,” he said.
With students, he said, “It’s very important that we don’t assume that something that looks like a cold is a cold and is not COVID. … We still need to get a lot of testing done until the end of the school year, so we don’t have transmission within the schools.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.