OKEMOS, Michigan — Community Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Indiana was one of 10 Indiana organizations to receive funding from the Delta Dental Foundation’s $500,000 COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund.
Along with funding, grant recipients will receive toothbrushes and educational materials detailing the importance of oral health in preventing COVID-19 and other illnesses. They will also receive information on how to locate a dental clinic in the event of an emergency.
