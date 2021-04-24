AUBURN — A chase early Saturday ended in a crash that sent four people to a hospital, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department said.
Transported to a hospital for medical treatment were:
• the driver, Daniel McKean, 33, of Hamilton, reported to be in serious condition with head trauma;
• front passenger Ashley Keegan, 35, of Hamilton, in stable condition with a pelvic injury;
• rear passenger Anthony Adame, 27, of Auburn, with complaints of pain and contusion; and
• rear passenger Ashland Marek, 27, of Hamilton, with no significant injuries noted by police.
A report said an Auburn Police vehicle began pursuing McKean’s car in the city of Auburn. The chase traveled into the 2900 block of C.R. 36 in rural DeKalb County at a high rate of speed.
McKean failed to negotiate a sharp, left-hand curve and lost control of his 2002 Lincoln LS. The car went off the northeast side of the roadway, struck a tree on the passenger side, then spun and hit a telephone pole, causing the vehicle to roll over.
Officers on the scene were able to remove all three passengers. McKean was trapped in the car and extricated by the Auburn Fire Department.
A report said the incident remains under investigation by the Auburn Police Department.
