AUBURN — The DeKalb County Council Tuesday approved a preliminary resolution for the creation of an economic revitalization area for from a company that wants to turn manure into natural gas.
IGDB Biogas LLC, of Dublin, Ohio, wants to install $4.5 million of manufacturing equipment at Irish Acres Dairy Farm in the 1800 block of C.R. 59, north of Butler. It is seeking a tax phase-in on the project that will create three new jobs with average annual salaries of $52,000.
However, before a tax abatement request can be considered by the council, the site must be declared an economic revitalization area.
The DeKalb County Council’s tax abatement committee met in January to consider the request and, based on a review and points process, recommended a 10-year abatement in 10% increments each year.
IGDB is looking to partner with farms that have large amounts of cattle and take their waste and turn that into natural gas, the committee heard.
The gas will be sold to a commodities broker or utility to further it down the line to customers.
While the IGDB Biogas operation will be located on just one acre of the Irish Hills property, the preliminary resolution declares the whole 14-acre farm an ERA. IGDB will lease the one-acre site.
“Tax abatement is an important tool for us. It does not have to be approved in every single case and it may not be beneficial in every single case. But it is still an important tool for us and this particular project is one that I personally believe will benefit the county,” said council President Rick Ring, who also is a member of the tax abatement committee.
“You’ve got 1,500 cows here that you’re going to make some use of a by-product that they’ve got.”
The council voted 5-1 in favor of the preliminary resolution, with Councilwoman Amy Prosser opposed.
“I just want to make clear that voting ‘no’ on an abatement doesn’t mean that you don’t like or encourage that kind of business. It’s just a ‘no’ on the abatement,” she said.
“I think sometimes there’s an attempt to equalize if you vote ‘no’ then you’re not for the improvement or that kind of a business and that isn’t true. That isn’t why I vote ‘no,’ so, just clarification,” Prosser said.
The next step in the process will be to conduct a public hearing on declaring the site an ERA. The council then will vote on a confirmatory resolution before considering the tax abatement request.
Also Monday, the council approved a resolution adopting rules for the transaction of business at its meetings.
The council wants to streamline the meeting by taking into account the current methods and ease of communications, according to the resolution.
If an ordinance or resolution is made available to council members at least 48 hours in advance of their meeting and if copies are available to the public at the meeting and a copy is available for review in the auditor’s office 48 hours prior to the meeting, the council president may read the ordinance or resolution by title only, according to the resolution.
Auditor Susan Sleeper said proposed ordinances and resolutions to be considered by the council will be posted online 48 hours in advance of the meeting.
Also, requests to be listed on the meeting agenda must be submitted to the auditor no later than noon on the Wednesday prior to the meeting.
The council also will follow “The Right Way to Run a Meeting: A Guide for County Officials” from the National Organization of Counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.