GARRETT — During public comment at Tuesday’s meeting of the Garrett Common Council, Tami Best, who serves as the Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board’s representative on the Garrett Parks Authority, complained that appointed members Larry Getts and Jeff Hurd received emails from Mayor Todd Fiandt thanking them their service as volunteers on the park board and informing them they would not be reappointed to their positions.
Under city code, the mayor makes appointments to various boards and commissions annually. In emails forwarded by Getts and Hurd to the remaining parks board members, Best said the reason for their nonrenewal was that the authority was not politically diverse and had too many Republican members.
Councilmen Brad Stump read from the Indiana Code book that says under Indiana law, several boards are supposed to be split, based on political parties. He named the DeKalb County airport’s board and citizen members of planning commissions, as well as park boards as examples.
Stump noted he had “gone round-and-round with previous administrations to correct the balance,” but the mayor makes the choice. Stump admitted he was not previously aware the parks board was included in the statute.
While party affiliation does not generally make a difference in most cases, Stump went on to say that unfortunately that is not the case throughout the state, and that is why the law is on the books.
“If the city didn’t follow that, they would be in violation of the law,” Stump said.
Best said that during her two years on the parks authority, she had never heard party affiliation come up in any conversation, nor had it been a factor in in any work done by the board. She said using political affiliation “seems unethical, at best.”
Best suggested the decision was made during a month when no meetings were planned, so no input or discussion from board members could be considered.
“This action by the mayor feels underhanded and manipulative,” she charged. “This feels like a personal issue that is being handled in a most unprofessional manner, and I feel the decision should not go unchallenged.”
Best added that Hurd is not a Republican, but an independent. She suggested it was assumed Hurd was a Republican, based on the fact that he supported Getts in the mayoral election. Fiandt defeated Republican Getts, who is a member of the Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board, in November’s mayoral race.
“But the mayor gets to make the choices,” said Fiandt. “He appoints them. I have done nothing wrong, whatsoever.”
Fiandt asked why Best, who was not part of the emails, “stuck her nose into the issue.”
“You chose to make a decision that affects the entire board,” Best said. “You know very well there has been no conflict. The board has supported you. The thing that bothers me is that it feels like you have made a unilateral, personal decision because you were upset because they were not supportive of you in the mayoral race,” she added. “That is the point — there are winners and losers in everything. You still have to be able to work with people whether or not they supported you.
Best said Hurd, a fifth-grade teacher at J.E. Ober Elementary School, and Getts are two of the “hardest working volunteers” and found their dismissal to be discouraging. Best said Hurd currently has a large grant he has written on his own for the parks and recreation and has set up numerous meetings to be able to collaborate with local areas — and has done much work on his own.
Fiandt said he followed appropriate guidelines and plans to replace the two members with someone else.
“It’s time for new blood,” said Fiandt, adding he had changed only one person in the past four years.
“Now that I am changing two, I am catching hell for it. That’s not right,” he said.
“That’s the mystery to me,” said Best. “In all these years, you have only changed one person. This year, it seems odd that you would change those two,” repeating the pair do the most work on the parks and recreation board.
Have a seat please,” Fiandt told Best. “I’m tired of this crap,” quickly adding, “I’m sorry, I don’t mean to sound rude.”
“It is rude,” Best responded. “You have to be able to deal with confrontation with people” and suggested the real reason for their dismissal is something the council needs to look into.
Councilmember Tom Kleeman said it appears Getts was removed for his party affiliation, not because he had run against Fiandt for office.
Fiandt again apologized if he offended anybody with his comments.
Fire Chief Ted Christensen announced new officers, including Chad Werkheiser as fire chief, Doug Castator as assistant chief, Steve Combs as captain, Matt Hartman as rescue captain and Brian Vanderbosch as lieutenant.
Christensen said he will be leaving the department.
“The City of Garrett is in fine hands with five gentlemen and the remaining firefighters,” said Christensen.
Prior to the meeting, Fiandt swore-in reserve officers Christopher Burke and Robert McAlhany as members of the police department.
Auburn Mayor-Elect Mike Ley appeared before the council to share goals for the future with the Garrett administration.
“I am excited about the opportunity of us working together for the betterment of our community” noting the two cities currently work together regarding sewage treatment and Auburn Essential Services. Ley told leaders he also is excited about future opportunities, specifically working with Fiandt on a connecting trail between the communities.
Ley drew on his family’s connections with Garrett, adding “Auburn is here to help in any way we can.”
Stump, who is stepping down after 12 years as a council member, was recognized for his service to the city by colleagues on the council. Bobby Diederich will fill the position in 2020.
Councilman Dave Demske told Diederich he hoped he had “big shoes” to fill Stump’s seat.
Christensen also was commended for his service on the fire department.
“I know he gave a lot to his city, and I appreciate it very much,” said Kleeman.
City leaders also thanked Ley for reaching out to Garrett for future endeavors.
