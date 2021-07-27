Area schools are preparing to welcome students for the new school year, with some students returning to the classroom in as soon as a week.
The first student day for DeKalb Eastern Schools will be Wednesday, Aug. 4. DeKalb Central students return to school a few days later — on Monday, Aug. 9.
In preparation for the new school year, DeKalb Central will host in-person registration this week.
DeKalb Middle School and DeKalb High School will have student registration today from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
James R. Watson, McKenney-Harrison, Country Meadow, and Waterloo Elementary schools will host registration Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Hamilton Community Schools students also return to the classroom on Aug. 11. The district is offering both in-person and online registration. In-person will be Aug. 3 from 2-6 p.m. and Aug. 4 from 8 a.m. to noon.
Current families will be receiving a code through the mail that they can use to register online through the district’s website, if they wish. New families who wish to register online also may do so at the district’s website or by calling the Hamilton Elementary School office at 488-2101.
Aug. 12 is the first student day for Garrett-Keyser-Butler schools. The district is conducting online student registration for the 2021-22 school year.
Parents can access the 2021-2022 student registration by going to gkb.powerschool.com/public/home.html and logging into their PowerSchool Parent account or by visiting the district’s website atgkb.k12.in.us and clicking on the New/Returning Student Registration Quick Link.
The system also allows families to electronically sign the annual permission forms for school district policies. Parents with questions about completing the registration may contact their child’s school.
