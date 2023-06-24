AUBURN — The Teen Library, a service of Eckhart Public Library, will be celebrating a birthday on Tuesday, July 11, from noon to 6:30 p.m.
The Teen Library is normally a space reserved for teens in grades 6-12, but from noon to 3 p.m. there will be an open house for all ages. Adults who frequented The Teen Library as teenagers are encouraged to take a tour, see what’s changed, and enjoy a slide show featuring photos from programs and events over the years.
The open house will also be a great opportunity for anyone in the community who would like to check out the building, ask questions, and see just how much The Teen Library has to offer.
At 3:30 p.m., the library will be turned back over to its teen patrons for a Harry Potter-themed birthday celebration. Activities will include crafts, a scavenger hunt, card games and snacks and birthday cupcakes.
More details about the birthday celebration can be found at the library’s online calendar, https://epl-lib.libcal.com/event/10837473.
