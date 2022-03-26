AUBURN — Judge Adam Squiller sentenced eight people for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
Anthony Shibler of the 100 block of West 7th Street, Auburn, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, all suspended except eight years, for dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony. He was placed on probation for four years.
Verne Ridenour of the 2500 block of C.R. 59, Butler, was sentenced to 120 days of incarceration, all suspended except 30 days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for 335 days and his driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Shawn Myers of the 100 block of West Union Street, Waterloo, received a one-year suspended sentence and was placed on probation for one year for possession of methamphetamine, a Class A misdemeanor.
Tiffany Johnson of the 400 block of North Beech Street, Butler, was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in jail, all suspended except two days, for non-support, a Level 6 felony. She received credit for one day served while the case was pending and was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence.
Carissa Wilson of the 5300 block of Goshen Road, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 180 days in jail for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. She received credit for 19 days served while the case was pending.
Terry Scott of the 6000 block of Altadena Drive, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 180 days in jail for resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony.
Kristi Dye of the 300 block of West Street, Waterloo, was sentenced to one year in jail for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Brandy Beebe of the 7300 block of North 700 West, Orland, was sentenced to 20 days in jail, with credit for two days served, for possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.