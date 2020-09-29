AUBURN — Jaxen Brand’s Holstein won the title of grand champion dairy cow in 4-H judging Monday at the DeKalb County Fairgrounds.
Brand also won the intermediate showmanship competition.
Older brother Logen Brand was judged as the premier dairy showman for the second time. His milking Shorthorn cow was the judge’s pick as reserve grand champion.
Jaxen, 13, is a seventh-grader at DeKalb Middle School. He also is a repeat winner, previously showing the grand champion cow in 2017.
He said the judge liked this year’s champion cow because “she’s got really good depth of rib and udder.”
Logen, 15, is a freshman at DeKalb High School. He said his milking Shorthorn is “one of my favorite animals to work with.” He explained, “She’s always been friendly and usually really nice to show.”
For the showmanship finals, however, Logen picked his Ayrshire cow, a 2-year-old he is showing for the first this year. The Ayrshire is at a stage where she looks her best, he said.
The judge said the difference between Logen Brand and two other competitors for premier showmanship came down to their answers to his questions.
“He asked us what we would change about our animals and what we like about them,” Brand said. He said he could answer the questions about cattle well because of growing up on a dairy farm and “knowing all there is to know about them.”
With the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair canceled this week, the 4-H program is conducting its annual livestock shows in a limited format.
The schedule calls for only one livestock show each day, with participants bringing their animals to the DeKalb County Fairgrounds only on the day each species will be shown.
All 4-H shows are closed to the public.
The remaining schedule, with starting times and expected duration:
• Today — beef, 12 noon, 1 hour;
• Thursday — sheep, 11 a.m., 1 1/2 hours;
• Friday — goats, 11 a.m., 3-4 hours; and
• Saturday — poultry, 11 a.m., 4 hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.