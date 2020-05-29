FORT WAYNE — The Fort Wayne Philharmonic announced Friday that all of its Patriotic Pops concerts scheduled between June 26 to July 4 have been canceled.
However, concerts scheduled as part of the second annual James Cultural Plaza Summer Series in downtown Auburn will remain scheduled for July 14, Aug. 15, and Sept. 6.
The Philharmonic said, “the health and welfare of the musicians, audiences and staff are of the utmost importance.”
The Philharmonic said its decision is based on Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s Roadmap to Safely Reopen Indiana. It includes specific guidelines about curtailing activities such as concerts like the Patriotic Pops until after July 4. The Philharmonic said it will communicate further plans as more is learned from governmental health officials and directives are issued by the governor’s office.
“We are again sorry to disappoint our loyal audiences, who have come to revere the annual summer concerts performed all throughout northeast Indiana,” said Philharmonic Music Director Andrew Constantine. “Patriotic repertory brings us all together like no other music, and we regret having to curtail these activities because of the current health crisis. We will continue to do our best to reach audiences on various media platforms with the beauty of music as we work through this challenging period. Please stay tuned for more information as plans continually are being developed.”
While many businesses across the country are furloughing employees, the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Board of Directors has committed to supporting the financial wellbeing of its musicians, arts administrators and their families through the end of the 2019-2020 fiscal year.
While the orchestra will not be performing, the board of directors will pay Fort Wayne Philharmonic musicians for the summer concerts.
“Thanks to our loyal audiences for remaining steadfast in their support of the orchestra. I am pleased to report that the board will continue pay our musicians through the end of the fiscal year. We look forward to the day when we can once again perform live concerts for our ardent supporters,” said Board Chair Chuck Surack.
These Patriotic Pops concert dates and locations have been canceled: June 26 at DeKalb Outdoor Theater in Auburn; June 28 at Oakwood Resort in Syracuse; July 1 at Ouabache State Park in Bluffton; July 2 at Pokagon State Park in Angola; July 3 at Parkview Field in Fort Wayne; and July 4 at Bixler Lake in Kendallville.
James Plaza concerts
Due to its open seating design and a stage perfectly suited for adequate social distancing, the Philharmonic is scheduled to present small ensembles on three dates as part of the James Cultural Plaza Summer Series. All concerts will run for one hour with no intermissions. These concerts are free to the public through the support of The James Foundation.
The James Cultural Plaza is at 208 W. 7th St. in the heart of downtown Auburn and has been designed to cultivate and support cultural and community activities. The James Foundation Inc. said it believes that “by serving as civic stewards, the quality of life will be enriched, acting as a catalyst to strengthen both families and the community. By enhancing existing social platforms and providing new educational and cultural opportunities, citizens will be inspired to initiate and cultivate positive changes in all life experiences, nourishing vitality across the community.”
The James Cultural Plaza concert dates are:
• Tuesday, July 14, at 8:30 p.m., Brass Quintet;
• Saturday, Aug. 15, at 8:30 p.m., The Resonators (percussion, harp, violin, and bass); and
• Sunday, Sept. 6, at 8:30 p.m., flute, oboe and cello trio.
In an effort to remain in compliance with current health practices, the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Box Office will be closed to public access until further notice. However, Box Office personnel can be contacted at fwphil.org or by calling 481-0777. Callers should leave a message when prompted, and calls will be returned as soon as possible.
The Philharmonic said its 2020-2021 subscription purchases remain the best way to ensure the stability of the 2020-2021 season. Subscribers will receive additional benefits such as free exchanges and savings on additional single ticket purchases, and only subscribers are guaranteed the best seats at the best prices. More information about becoming a subscriber is available at fwphil.org.
