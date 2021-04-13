AUBURN — An option to connect a new DeKalb County Jail to the existing Community Corrections Center met with a storm of opposition in a meeting Tuesday afternoon.
DeKalb County Commissioners said connecting the buildings would save $3.1 million in construction costs, plus at least $5 million on operating costs and depreciation over the next 20 years.
The proposal would reduce the number of work-release beds in the Community Corrections Center from 52 to 12. The center opened in February 2020 and has never come close to its capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It would cost $25.2 million to build a jail combined with the Community Corrections Center, compared to $28.3 million for a freestanding jail immediately north of the Corrections Center, architect Tony Vie of the Elevatus firm estimated.
He showed designs for attaching the jail to the east side of the Community Corrections Center, on Potter Drive at the west edge of Auburn. Offices for the corrections center would become the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department offices.
An audience of more than 30 people packed the Commissioners Court on the second floor of the DeKalb County Courthouse to hear Vie’s presentation.
When he finished, 11 people rose to object to the option of combining the buildings, with its reduction of work-release beds and moving the Community Corrections staff to new quarters in downtown Auburn.
Opposition came from six current or former elected officials, three county employees and two citizens.
However, Sheriff David Cserep II told the commissioners he would operate a new jail in any format, but added that he would give them his best recommendations. He did not speak for or against a combined building.
“We’ve all put a lot into this program in the last 10 years,” said Kellie Knauer, executive director of Community Corrections. If the agency’s new building is repurposed, she said, “We weren’t given an opportunity to really let it fulfill what we knew that it could.”
The combined-building plan jeopardizes Community Corrections programs and a $1.1 million state grant the agency receives each year to operate and pay its 31 employees, Knauer said.
Chief Probation Officer Michael Lapham warned that state corrections officials may see a “bait-and-switch” in accepting grants to run the Community Corrections Center and then changing course. He said no value can be placed on the loss of Community Corrections programs to county citizens.
“Community Corrections provides a great benefit to the citizens of DeKalb County,” said county Prosecuting Attorney ClaraMary Winebrenner.
“You forgot to put in the cost of rebuilding a facility for community corrections” in the calculations, Winebrenner said. Commissioner Bill Hartman said new quarters in the County Office Building at 215 E. 9th St., Auburn, would cost about $200,000 to $300,000.
Jeopardizing the county’s state grant for Community Corrections “makes your maybe $8 million or $9 million savings an incredible loss,” Winebrenner said. She debated with commissioners on whether all or only part of the $1.1 million state grant would be at risk.
Former County Commissioner Randy Deetz, who supported building the Community Corrections Center, said the present commissioners “missed the history” of why it was built to ensure a work-release program.
“I think commissioners have an obligation to improve all programs,” Deetz said. “I’ve never seen a vote that is intentionally made to disrupt or destroy a program.”
“The people who use it are happy with the residential work facility and Community Corrections as a whole,” said retired Superior Court II Judge Kevin Wallace, who served as chair of the Community Corrections board until he retired Dec. 31.
“The push for change is not coming from within the criminal justice system,” Wallace said.
“If anything, I’m in favor of expanding Community Corrections,” said DeKalb County Councilman Bob Krafft. “Please consider Community Corrections and the value that it has in changing people’s lives.”
DeKalb County Council President Rick Ring said a combined building would be a “cobbled-together” plan that “is not proven.” He advised, “Let’s do it right the first time.”
Jeff Bickel, maintenance officer for the jail, said expert ideas about jail designs “are being ignored for a potential savings.”
“We don’t want another building that we have to make work. … Give us a building that we know will work for us. This cobbled-together stuff, we don’t know if it’s going to work,” Bickel said.
Afterward, Commissioner Todd Sanderson said a combined building “is just an option. This wasn’t set in stone.”
However, Sanderson warned that building the Community Corrections Center used 65% of the main source of funding that could pay for a jail. A corrections facilities local income tax at the rate of 0.13% is paying for the Community Corrections Center. The maximum rate for that tax is 0.2%.
After the meeting ended, Sanderson added, “We just wanted to have options. We’re looking out for the taxpayers.”
“We are really reluctant to raise these taxes,” Hartman told the audience. “It’s a big question mark in our minds yet. … No decisions have been made.”
“This is a really tough decision — a lot of moving parts, a lot of things to consider,” said Commissioner Mike Watson. “I’m still absorbing information and trying to sort it all out and make some sense out of it and find the right decision. …We’re far from done with discussion about the final form this takes.”
Commissioners scheduled the next meeting of their jail committee for an evening session to allow more members of the public to attend. They will move to a larger room in the basement of the County Office Building at 215 E. 9th St., Auburn, for a meeting Monday, April 26, at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.