INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Education Thursday announced the DeKalb Central school district will receive a $49,927 Digital Learning-Community Advisory Grant.
For 2020, grants were awarded to districts focused on building digital initiatives around the purposeful and strategic integration of technology into instruction. In total, 52 districts were awarded nearly $2.5 million in funding, with grants ranging from $19,000 to $56,000.
“Immersing children in curriculum centered around technology and community establishes an academic environment whereby current and future success is certain to follow,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. Jennifer McCormick. “I congratulate our awarded districts for their commitment to creating lasting partnerships within local communities, and for their continual efforts to making a positive impact in the lives of students.”
“We were excited to learn that we’ve been awarded the Digital Learning and Community Advisory grant from the Indiana Department of Education. Our grant will support the district in three areas: instruction and learning, leadership development, and college and career readiness,” said Amy Neal, DeKalb Central’s technology integration coordinator.
In its proposal, the district said the grant will it grow its STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) offerings for all students by providing the resources needed to purchase durable materials and evidenced-based STEM curriculum.
The grant also will enabl e the district to offer new middle school Project Lead The Way courses, such as design and modeling and automation and robotics, and build partnerships with local businesses in the areas of STEM, the district said. It will allow the district to reallocate funds to then offer an expanded PLTW computer science course at the high school, the district said in its proposal.
The district also will extend its CliftonStrengths initiative — a strengths explorer assessment — to students in grades 6-8 and expand the breadth in grades 9-12. The assessment will identify student potential in 10 areas of talent. It also will also aid in student exploration of future career fields and college opportunities, the district said.
With a continued spotlight on enhanced technology integration, the IDOE expanded the digital learning grant to include a focus on building community partnerships. Eligible partnership opportunities also provided matching grants by way of monetary funding or in-kind services. Along with the expanded focus, 2020 Digital Leaning-Community Advisory Grants center around connecting academic concepts to real-life applications, both in the classroom and abroad.
This year’s grants requested schools further develop technology integration capacity through implementing transformational initiatives in one of three areas — instruction and learning, leadership and development, or college- and career-ready.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.