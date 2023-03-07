Soil and water district
hosting urban garden workshop
AUBURN — The DeKalb County Soil & Water Conservation District will host an urban garden workshop Saturday, April 1.
The event takes place from 10 a.m. to noon at the Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center, 1200 E. Houston St., Garrett.
Regional urban soil health specialist Jamie Perry will offer tips about setting up a successful home garden.
Topics include setting up raised beds, how to extend the growing season, what to plant in proximity to another and much more.
Free soil sampling will be offered to attendees. Instruction and sample bags will be provided at the event.
To reserve your space, RSVP with the DeKalb County SWCD by March 29 by calling 925-5620, ext. 3.
