GARRETT — Fireworks and standing water complaints in the 1200-1300 blocks of South Lee Street were brought before the Garrett Board of Works Wednesday.
Bob DeMint, of 1219 S. Lee St., said he lives “near a water hole but there are no fish. We need to get a drain. There’s gotta be a way,” he said of the perennial problem of standing water.
Neighbor Brice Garman said he purchased his property at 1311 S. Lee St. in 2006 and has seen flooding to the north of his property for close to two decades. At an earlier meeting in June, Garman appeared regarding an issue where he complained of sewage on the site from an old drainage pipe, repeating that complaint Wednesday. Water Department Superintendent Pat Kleeman denied the claim at both meetings.
Discussion is currently underway between City Planner Milton Otero and the DeKalb County Surveyor’s Office regarding pipes and tile in that area to bring more information to the Board of Works. Otero said the surveyor’s office could find no documentation of any tile in the area.
DeMint also complained about a large fireworks display in his neighborhood over the holiday, calling them “impressive” with some nearly in his back yard.
“For disturbing the peace, I’ve always heard your stuff ends at your property line, and then after that, it’s disturbing the peace. If I set out in my driveway honking my horn (for two hours) I would get in trouble. I know that,” DeMint said.
He questioned the city ordinance regarding fireworks, liability issues and said the noise from fireworks in the area was “outrageous.”
“I put the earplugs in, the poor dog was scared to death. I just wanted to see if something could be done to corral them or make a designated area for homegrown fireworks, as it were, instead of everybody’s back yard,” he said.
Police Chief Gerald Kline said a city ordinance allows for legal fireworks in town during Heritage Days from 10 a.m. to midnight, but said he will take a closer look at all of its provisions.
“As long as it’s legal in Indiana, there’s no way a thousand-man police department is going to take care of it,” DeMint said.
Kleeman reported lead line inventory continues in the city, with a deadline of October 2024 for completion. Work on a drainage issue on North Randolph Street is planned for mid-July, he added.
Otero reported a 2023-2 Community Crossings matching grant application is being submitted. If approved, Garrett’s application would include the following projects:
• Widening and reconstruction of Talley Street from Second Avenue to Warfield Street;
• Milling and resurfacing on C.R. 52 from Cowen Street to the corporate limits;
• Resurfacing of cul-de-sacs at Anderson Drive to Lee Street, Maple Knoll Drive to Randolph Street, Walnut Court to Anderson Drive, Southview Drive to Maple Knoll Drive and Waynedale Drive to Lakeside Place, South Lee Street from Anderson Drive to Second Ave., and shorter stretches along East and West Second avenues, East Third and East Sixth avenues and South Franklin.
Kline reported 247 calls for service between June 16 and July 4. Eight city ordinance calls, 12 traffic tickets and 38 traffic warnings were also recorded.
His report also showed six property damage accidents and 13 arrests, of which five were warrants. Officers made 120 business checks during the period.
“Things went well during Heritage Days,” Kline told the board. Two vehicles parked along the parade route were towed away. No parking signs were posted more than 24 hours in advance to notify residents, he added.
Two people were caught on camera violating the city’s newly-amended dumping ordinance defining improper disposal that included a roll-off bin at the recycling site on East Quincy Street. They each will be receiving fines of $500 under the ordinance, Kline said.
Renovation at the police station is moving forward with plans to return to the Cowen Street site by the end of the month. The department is currently operating from the Garrett High School building, he added.
Code Enforcement Officer Tara Smurr reported 40 violations between June 19 and July 4, with 23 for tall grass and weeds, with the remaining for combinations of harborage of vermin and junk and rubbish violations. So far this year, 589 notices have been served, her report showed. Several property owners were granted exceptions due to recent air quality issues, Smurr said. She encouraged communication with her office if any questions arise.
The owner of a 12-apartment building at 121 E. Quincy St. appealed a $150 fine issued by the city code enforcement department during a hearing Wednesday.
Property owner Terry Cora was issued a code violation earlier this year and currently has a $150 lien of property with the city. A second infraction for junk and rubbish improperly set out by residents at the apartment falls under a continuous abate notice which provides fines without notification for subsequent infractions, which Cora is disputing.
Following testimony, it was found the address listed in county records for Cora in Columbia City is not his current address and he was not contacted resulting in the board voiding the second fine. Board members suggested Cora have an on-site manager/resident help control the trash problems in a timely fashion. Going forward, he was advised to keep in touch with Smurr if any situation arises needing more time to remedy. The original $150 lien was not voided.
Cora was informed of the fall city-wide trash cleanup which will be Oct. 28 at Washler Inc. on Forrest Park Drive for any large items to be disposed.
Also Wednesday, John Carpenter, the owner of a property at 201 E. Houston St. who did not appear for a scheduled code enforcement hearing for the third time, was denied his appeal for a $200 fine for harborage of vermin and tall grass and weeds. He reportedly refused to sign certified notification letters mailed to him regarding hearings but contacted the city by phone regarding the issue in the past week, according to Smurr.
Streets and Parks Superintendent Eric Mossberger said the city pool continues to pass weekly testing. Workers were busy setting up and tearing down for Heritage Days earlier this week. The department took possession of a new zero-turn mower through a municipal plan with Bobcat of Fort Wayne last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.