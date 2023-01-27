Named to Alma College dean’s list
ALMA, Mich. — Ziayra Hulbert of Spencerville has been named to the dean’s list for academic excellence for the 2022 fall term at Alma College.
Students who achieve a 3.5 or better grade-point average during a term while carrying a minimum of 13 credits, at least eight of which are evaluative grades, are named to the dean’s list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.