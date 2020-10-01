AUBURN — DeKalb County Clerk Holly Albright is reminding voters about procedures for delivering absentee ballots for the November general election.
"We are having a lot of people hand-deliver their absentee ballots, because they say they don’t trust the post office. Only the voter should be delivering their ballot, otherwise it should be mailed via the USPS or a bonded courier company. Postage has already been paid, so the voter doesn't have to pay postage to return their ballot," Albright said.
The exception is if the ballot is delivered by a member of the voter's household or the individual's power of attorney. In that case, the power of attorney document must be provided to the county Election Board, Albright said. An affidavit, form ABS-19, is required to be completed by an individual delivering a voter's marked ballot. It is a Level 6 felony for any other individual to deliver a voter's marked absentee ballot to the county Election Board.
Albright said her office has had many calls from voters who requested an absentee ballot but then decided they wish to vote in person.
"The voter is required to surrender the absentee ballot if they wish to vote in person early or at the polls. The absentee ballot must be surrendered, or else the voter will only be able to vote provisionally on a paper ballot," Albright said.
