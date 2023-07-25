BUTLER — With the 2023-2024 school year set to begin in just over a week, the DeKalb Eastern school board took steps Monday to fill some vacancies.
Jamie Slane was hired to teach kindergarten at Riverdale Elementary School in St. Joe. Megan Huntsman was hired to teach music at both Butler and Riverdale elementary schools as well as at Eastside Junior-Senior High School.
Butler Elementary Principal Luke Cooper and Riverdale Elementary Principal Brennen Kitchen said all of the positions at their buildings have been filled. Eastside Principal Orie Foster said he has one vacancy for careers and technical education.
The first day for staff is Tuesday, Aug. 1. The first student day is Thursday, Aug. 3.
Earlier, the school board accepted several resignations:
Andrew McElhaney, Eastside music teacher; Megan Heffelfinger, Riverdale teacher; Diana Swary, food service and Brenda Vinson, food service.
Also submitting resignations were Jessica Conley, Impact Institute teacher; and Northeastern Indiana Special Education Cooperative teachers Alexis Baker, Jared Johnson, Courtney Spencer, Makayla Tompkins and Josh Wiedder.
Wendy Lane-Ginder, executive director for the NEISEC, reported Wednesday that the cooperative has three positions to fill.
DeKalb Eastern has served as the business agent for both Impact and the NEISEC for several years.
“Could we possibly get some data in regards to the specific schools; it would be kind of cumulative, in regards to the teacher turnover numbers for the past, say five years?” board member Craig Davis asked.
“I know this isn’t just a Butler Elementary or DeKalb Eastern issue, but I’d like to see some numbers if possible … and if possible, the reasons that were given for that.”
In response to another Davis question of how much time the state requires for art, music and physical education, Kitchen and Cooper said students attend each class for 35 minutes one day per week, which has been practice for approximately 16 years.
Cooper noted sixth grade students will have the opportunity to participate in choir this year. Instrumental music will also be available.
Earlier, Brian Bohlender of the architectural firm Barton Coe Vilamaa provided an update on the multi-purpose student activity center.
The 30,000-square-foot facility will feature a two-lane walking/running track, a synthetic multi-purpose floor, a wooden floor with one competition court running north-south or two courts running east-west, two drop-down nets that could be used as batting cages or for other activities, and spectator seating for approximately 350 people.
In March, Superintendent Dr. Shane Conwell described the facility as “multi-purpose in the sense that if the band wanted to go down there and use it, they could. Track can be running inside while band’s using it. … There can be multiple activities going on at one time.”
At the April meeting, several board members expressed concern about the lack of locker or restroom facilities.
Monday, Bohlender presented revisions to address those concerns. The two classrooms in the original proposal will now be locker rooms, with a space in between for a weight room. Those will be located along the east side of the multi-purpose facility, closest to the baseball field.
Those changes won’t affect the cost, he noted. The design remains within the estimated hard cost budget of $10.5 million, with the total project cost at $12.5 million.
“Why do we need so many more basketball hoops?” Davis asked. “I know the preference is to get kids out of the halls and give them more area, but there are plenty of basketball hoops in all three schools.
“I don’t understand why we would put the batting cages in there. The Thunderdome is used by the baseball team and the old gym is used by the softball team. Those nets have been in there for years.
“I don’t see the purpose of moving them down there when we could put in more track lanes to support our running activities a little more,” Davis said. “I still don’t like the building, but I think these are some changes that should be looked at.”
“Softball’s been over in the old gym forever,” athletic director Aaron Willard said. “If you go in there, it’s the smallest space to practice. I’d like to get them out of there and over to the high school.” Unlike other sports, he added softball players drive to the old gym to go to practice.
“Basketball, there’s baskets in the main gym, but at the same time, in the Thunderdome, it gets used periodically when wrestling meets happen,” Willard continued. “It’s only a four or five times a year, but we have another place to practice.
“There’s conflicts where everybody’s practicing. Now, we have another place to practice,” he said.
Davis also wanted to ensure all programs, including marching band and color guard, have opportunities to use the facility. He suggested making the entire surface synthetic as opposed to having a hardwood surface between the synthetic surfaces.
“Why can’t it be that synthetic-type surface? If we’re going to have the possibility of baseball or softball on it, then you have less opportunity for dents and chips in the floor,” Davis said.
“If you do all synthetic, you’re limiting yourself,” Conwell said. “If you’re going to do it, you’re going to put a hardwood floor in now.”
Bohlender said basketball and volleyball prefer hardwood, not necessarily because of the surface itself, but because it has a different suspension system under it versus a synthetic surface.
Davis and board member Richard Musser expressed concern that with the building being in close proximity to the outfield fence of the baseball field, the metal exterior of the activity center could be damaged. Musser favored brick to match the exterior.
“I want to make sure we’re building this to get kids out of the hallways, from practicing in the hallways,” board member Mat Snyder said.
Board members debated the need for the facility.
“Does our enrollment trend support the need for this?” Davis asked, noting that going back to 2007, DeKalb Eastern’s enrollment has shrunk by almost 300 students.
“Do we have kids in the hallway?” board president Leon Steury asked.
“Doesn’t matter,” Davis responded. “The point is, if our enrollment is going down, and enrollment was also used in regard to another situation, that’s what I’m asking. I want to make sure we’re justifying the numbers.”
“I know what you’re saying, but things are changing,” Musser said. “People have the choice in what to do. You’re in competition now with everybody else.
“We have to keep things going and have to have nice facilities or we’re going to be down even more students,” he said.
“Shouldn’t the education we provide bring in more students, not just our facilities?” Davis asked.
“Yes it should,” Musser answered. “The two go hand in hand. I’m not so sure more people look at sports than they do the education. I might be wrong.”
In response to a question from Steury, Kitchen said Riverdale Elementary will have three kindergarten sections this year, the most kindergarten students since he has been at the school.
“One big class doesn’t mean anything really,” Musser said. “I’m just glad it’s going that way.”
