Today’s drainage board
meeting canceled
AUBURN — Due to unforeseen circumstances, the DeKalb County Drainage Board meeting scheduled for today, Feb. 16, has been canceled.
The cancellation notice was submitted by the DeKalb County Surveyor’s Office.
Clear skies during the evening giving way to clouds and a few showers after midnight. Low near 35F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Clear skies during the evening giving way to clouds and a few showers after midnight. Low near 35F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: February 15, 2023 @ 9:23 pm
Today’s drainage board
meeting canceled
AUBURN — Due to unforeseen circumstances, the DeKalb County Drainage Board meeting scheduled for today, Feb. 16, has been canceled.
The cancellation notice was submitted by the DeKalb County Surveyor’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.