AUBURN — Austin Marsh of Auburn has been performing professional shows with his voice and guitar for a decade.
All the experience is coming together in his first full album, “Bohemians” by Austin & The Avenue, which will drop March 5.
To whet listeners’ appetites, Marsh is releasing a single from the album Friday. “Leave the Light On” will be available on all streaming platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music, and Marsh will post it on his Facebook and Instagram pages.
Marsh, 25, began writing the song more than two years ago.
“I actually shelved it for a long time. The right words weren’t coming,” he said.
When the lyrics emerged, they were “about wanting to be with somebody that you really, deeply care about, and wanting to go to the ends of the earth to do so,” he said.
The soft-folk ballad has “has more country tinges than I expected myself to produce,” he said, with dobro, acoustic guitar, brush drums and bass.
The song fits into the forthcoming album that Marsh describes as “a mix of folk, rock, bluesy moments” with hints of Neil Young, Big Star and Alex Chilton.
“I’m not sure it sounds like any one thing. It sounds like me,” he said about the album.
“All 10 songs are completely different sides of me as a songwriter and as a person, and sonically, they’re all a little different from each other,” he said. “They’re all kind of ‘Bohemians’ to the others.”
Marsh began working on the album last spring, “hunkered down in the studio, tweaking writings and recording until I got it right,” he said.
Although he has released other singles and an extended-play disc with his band, he said, “This is my debut record. Nothing has been to this extent yet.” He calls it “something I’ve really proud of.”
On one track, Marsh shows his versatility by playing acoustic guitar, electric guitar, bass and keyboards to accompany his vocals.
The album is not a solo act, however. The songs were recorded with a loose working group of four core members, mainly studio musicians, he said.
“It definitely helps that I have my own home studio,” he said about making the album. He also produces recordings for other musicians and helps to nurture their careers.
Marsh has been able to find places to play for live audiences during the COVID-19 pandemic. He played last Friday at Six Autumns in Angola, which he described as “about as busy as you could be, given COVID.”
“It’ll come back at full force eventually,” Marsh said about live performing.
When it does, Marsh has big plans for his new album.
“I really do want to take this on a regional tour,” he said, “take some musicians with me and get the word out.”
