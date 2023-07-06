Local police officers make several arrests
AUBURN — Local police made these arrests July 3-4, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Serena Wheeler, 32, of the 100 block of South Franklin Street, Garrett, was arrested at 11:02 a.m. July 3 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear and theft, both Level 6 felonies; and criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jeffrey Wilson, 53, listed as homeless according to jail records, was arrested at 9:02 p.m. July 3 by Auburn Police on charges of resisting law enforcement and intimidation, both Level 6 felonies; and criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor.
Fasutin Dushimimana, 21, of Columbus, Ohio, was arrested at 3:25 a.m. July 4 by Auburn Police on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony.
Jasmine Johanes, 29, of the 12200 block of Gallant Fox Drive, Noblesville, was arrested at 5:40 a.m. July 4 by Garrett Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Matthew Gealy, 20, of the 11900 block of Chapelwood Drive, Fishers, was arrested at 7:38 p.m. July 4 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Amanda Bartley, 42, of Lucasville, Ohio, was arrested at 11:30 p.m. July 4 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear (driving while suspended with prior, a Class A misdemeanor).
