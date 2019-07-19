AUBURN — Bob Zmyslony of Garrett will bring 55 years of experience to the stage tonight at the DeKalb Outdoor Theater in Auburn.
Zmyslony plays keyboards for The Bulldogs, one of northeast Indiana’s most popular bands and his personal favorite In a career that started in 1964.
Zmyslony’s musical journey crisscrossed the Midwest before returning to Garrett and eventually joining The Bulldogs in 2008.
Growing up in Garrett, Zmyslony tried the saxophone at age 10, then the accordion, before his parents bought him a small Hammond organ.
He took organ lessons from a local, older woman, he said, “But I didn’t want to learn stuff like ‘Sentimental Journey’ or ‘Satin Doll’ … I said, ‘I want to learn rock ’n’ roll.’”
Self-taught from that point, Zmyslony played at local Catholic church services all through high school.
In the eighth grade, he joined a band known as “The Upsets” with schoolmates Dave Yarde, Joe Michaels, Dana Heupel and Don Cattell. Throughout their high school years, they played for “sock hops” at the former Garrett gymnasium.
After graduation, Zmyslony joined a four-man, all instrumental band that specialized in Tijuana Brass music, wearing black pants, white shirts and bolero ties. Soloing on the side, he played for Miss Garrett pageants at $5 a night and at the former Platner’s steakhouse.
He dropped out of college early and caught on with a Fort Wayne band, playing six nights a week for $100 a week, with go-go cages on both sides of the stage.
His journey with a band known as Story took him on a tour of the Midwest, “starving” at $85 a week and living in a van.
“We had a toaster oven for heat,” he recalled.
In Waukegan, Illinois, his band played at all-night bar from midnight to 6 or 7 a.m., earning $125 per week and living in a motel that charged $35 weekly.
His wife, Myrna, “was always so supportive” through good times and bad, he said.
Graduating to the “Holiday Inn circuit,” the band found a decade of steady work for better money and free rooms.
“The only thing that brought me home was having kids,” he said, because he had seen the pitfalls of trying to raise a family on the road.
Back in northeast Indiana, Zmyslony played dates in Fort Wayne restaurants and clubs. He joined Roger Marshall and the Silver Dollar Band, and they opened shows for big-name acts such as Pure Prairie League, Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels and Humble Pie.
Zmyslony took a regular job managing newspaper circulation in Fort Wayne and later for KPC Media Group, which owns this newspaper.
He continued playing in northeast Indiana bars on weekends, but that scene began to seem tiresome by the late 2000s.
“I was about ready to hang it up, and Spike gives me a call,” in 2008, he said. More than 30 years ago, “Spike” Asey had founded and built the popularity of the band known as Spike and the Bulldogs, focusing on pop and rock tunes from 1955-66. Zmyslony jumped at the chance to join the group.
“I love the music we’re playing now. I like the ’50s and ’60s. I grew up playing that, from high school on,” Zmyslony said.
As time passes, he said, “We’ve stayed ’50s and ’60s, and we still work 60-65 shows a year, and it’s just because of what we play.” Tonight’s show will be the first of four nights in a row for The Bulldogs around the region.
With Spike now retired and dropped from the group’s name, Zmyslony handles all booking and publicity. Myrna does the bookkeeping.
The Bulldogs maintain a set list of some 200 songs, mostly up-tempo, including “stuff that most bands wouldn’t even attempt to do” because of its difficulty, Zmyslony said.
The band features fellow Garrett High School alumnus Wayne Neukom on bass guitar, Bernie Stone on drums, Kenny Taylor on guitar and lead vocals and Maggie Hawkins on saxophone, flute and clarinet.
“This is by far the funnest band I’ve been in,” Zmyslony said. “This has been the most professionally run band I’ve ever been in.”
