AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Thursday reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
The new cases bring the county’s total to 3,587 since the start of the pandemic and 577 in January. The 20 new cases are slightly under this month’s average of 20.6 cases per day.
The new patients include none between birth and age 10; three between ages 11-20; four from 21-30 years of age; three between 31-40; seven who are 41-50 years old; none who are 51-60; none who are 61-70; two who are 71-80; one who is 81-90 and none between ages 91 and 100.
Since Jan. 8, only four people between the ages of 81-90 have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and no one over the age of 91 has been diagnosed.
A total of 73 county residents have died while positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, including five so far in January.
No deaths were reported in the four-county area again Thursday, and case counts are staying low locally.
Indiana's COVID-19 case counts and positivity continue to run lower than recently, as the state continues on a streak of improvement.
Indiana logged 2,819 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, a little above Wednesday but running below last week, which continues a trend this week of improvement week-to-week this month.
The case count came on just over 54,000 total tests, resulting in a one-day positivity rate of 5.2%. It's the second day in a row that positivity has been in the 5% range and the 17th day in a row below 10%, as positivity has improved significantly.
Total hospitalization numbers ticked up slightly to 1,915 patients across Indiana, but overall hospitalizations have been in a downward trend since a peak on Nov. 30, and numbers have been improving more rapidly over the last two weeks.
There were 34 deaths recorded across the state Thursday, which is under the running monthly average of 57 deaths per day. That's below the December daily average of 79 per day, but still above the November average of 45 deaths per day.
Indiana has been improving across all metrics so far in 2021 as the state comes off record highs in late November and early December.
Locally, cases continue to rise at smaller margins.
DeKalb County added 20 new cases Thursday, Noble County was up 19, LaGrange County was up eight cases, and Steuben County increased by just four cases.
No new deaths were reported for the second day in a row, as that number has slowed since earlier in the month.
Steuben County has had 13 deaths so far this month, matching the number that county had in December, but other counties have been lower. Noble County has had four deaths this month, and LaGrange County has had just three.
Noble County had only five deaths in December so it's about the same, but DeKalb and LaGrange counties are significantly down after having 24 and 20 deaths, respectively, last month.
All four counties are currently in orange ratings of the state's county metrics system, with Steuben County improving from red to orange and the other three remaining there since last week. As numbers continue to improve, it's possible some counties could drop to yellow by next week if trends continue.
