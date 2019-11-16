Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, Auburn.
4:30 p.m. — Waterloo Plan Commission, Waterloo Town Hall.
5:30 p.m. — Waterloo Town Council, closed executive session to review bids for trash and recycling collection.
6 p.m. — Waterloo Town Council, special meeting at Town Hall, 280 S. Wayne St., to award a contract for trash and recycling collection.
6:30 p.m. — Hamilton Community Schools board public session, 903 S. Wayne St.
7 p.m. — DeKalb Eastern school board, superintendent’s office, 300 E. Washington St., Butler.
7 p.m. — Butler Board of Works, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
7:30 p.m. — Butler City Council, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
Tuesday
8:30 a.m. — Garrett Board of Public Works and Safety, Garrett City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
6 p.m. — Auburn Common Council, council chambers, City Hall, 210 E. Ninth St.
7 p.m. — Garrett Common Council, Garrett City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
Wednesday
5:30 p.m. — Garrett Redevelopment Commission, City Hall Council Chamber, 130 S. Randolph St..
6 p.m. — St. Joe-Spencerville sewer district, meeting at the Spencerville Community Club on C.R. 68.
7 p.m. — DeKalb County Plan Commission, Commissioners Court, DeKalb County Courthouse, Auburn.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners Court, second floor, courthouse.
7 p.m. — Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board work session for strategic planning in the Alan C. Middleton Administrative Center.
