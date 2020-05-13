AUBURN — The Auburn Community Band has released its revised 2020 summer concert schedule.
The new schedule eliminates several concerts that were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic and stay-at-home rules.
The updated schedule of concerts:
• June 25 — James Cultural Plaza, Jackson and 7th streets, Auburn, 6:30 p.m.
• July 9 — First United Methodist Church, 1203 E. 7th St., Auburn, 6:30 p.m.
• July 12 — DeKalb Outdoor Theater, Center Street at 15th Street, 6 p.m.
• July 19 — Auburn Church of the Nazarene, 2301 N. Main St., Auburn, 6 p.m.
• Aug.9 — DeKalb Outdoor Theater, 2:30 p.m.
• Sept. 5 — Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival Concert, before the Parade of Classics in downtown Auburn, 10:45 a.m.
