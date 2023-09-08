City of Garrett logo

GARRETT — The decision whether to hire a full-time fire chief and who would fill that role came before the Garrett Common Council Tuesday.

Councilman Todd Sattison, who was not present at an earlier meeting, wanted to go on record that while it is up to the council to establish a budget and enforce city laws, it is up to the executive of the city as to the hiring of a fire chief.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.