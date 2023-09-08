GARRETT — The decision whether to hire a full-time fire chief and who would fill that role came before the Garrett Common Council Tuesday.
Councilman Todd Sattison, who was not present at an earlier meeting, wanted to go on record that while it is up to the council to establish a budget and enforce city laws, it is up to the executive of the city as to the hiring of a fire chief.
“If the mayor wants to put it in the budget, we then take that with his recommendation and work it in the budget. I feel it is up to the executive of the city to then pursue hiring,” Sattison said.
The position of fire chief has traditionally been chosen by members of the fire department, not by the mayor as is the case of police chief. City Attorney Darrick Brinkerhoff confirmed that executives of third-class cities are to appoint fire chiefs.
Currently, a nominee for chief is moved forward in November and voted on in December by fire department members. That person is then recommended to the mayor for final approval.
Sattison said he has no problem budgeting for a full-time chief if determined to be necessary.
With only a couple weeks left before a public hearing on the budget Sept. 19, the Board of Works would need to create, approve and write a job description for the position that has received approval by the Garrett-Keyser Township Fire Territory.
In the past week, Chad Werkheiser met with board of works and council members regarding a job description for a full-time fire chief. Fire chief is currently a part-time position.
Mayor Todd Fiandt addressed a social media posting by City Planner Milton Otero late Friday suggesting residents report code violations when noted. While the intent was to help with code enforcement, the wording of the message inadvertently seemed to suggest neighbors turn in their neighbors for violations, drawing personal comments. The posting has since been taken down from the city’s website. Otero was not present for the meeting.
Also of concern is the number of stray cats and other animals roaming around town. Often, residents put out food, shelter and straw for animals, making matters worse, according to Code Enforcement Officer Tara Smurr. This is considered harborage of vermin under current city code, she said.
