WATERLOO — At the start of the school year, DeKalb High School’s Unified Flag Football reigning state champion team had only three returning players.
But that didn’t serve as discouragement as the team recruited 17 new members and Saturday claimed a back-to-back repeat as sectional champion.
This Saturday, the team will travel to McCutcheon High School, at the south edge of Lafayette, where it will play Valparaiso at 1 p.m. in regional competition.
The winner of that game will face the winner of the Carroll-McCutcheon game for a shot at the state championship the following weekend.
Saturday’s competition saw the Barons beating Wawasee 58-14, Elkhart by a score of 50-38 and East Noble by score of a 66-26.
Coach Carol Fike explained Unified athletes, who have some kind of a disability, are helped by partners.
Working hard and playing together as a team is what is paying off in the Barons’ victories, Fike agreed.
“It’s just crazy and pretty cool — back-to-back sectional champions,” Fike said.
DeKalb High School has had Unified sports for six years. This is the fourth year for flag football, Fike said.
The team practices three or four days a week, with each practice lasting 90 minutes.
“They have really big hearts,” Fike said of team members.
“We have two boys who have more intense needs and everybody is just super helpful and awesome.”
Freshman Miles Dobson joined the team as a partner after his brother played last year.
“He had a lot of fun with it so I thought I’d play,” Dobson said.
Dobson then went on to recruit a friend.
“It’s been fun. I’m definitely going to come back,” he said.
Senior Curtis Cook is enjoying his first experience in Unified, where he is a partner.
“I was thinking of something fun to do my senior year,” Cook said.
“It’s nice to help the special players … I’ve made a lot of new friends and met some great people and had some nice experiences.”
Senior Kyle Putman also is participating for the first time in Unified sports, where he is a partner.
He joined after being encouraged to do so by a friend who plays on the team.
“It’s a good way to help out,” he said.
Along with Fike, the team is coached by Ryan Baker, Doug Kelley and Brennen Maloney.
“It’s a great team to be around,” Baker said.
“It’s the biggest (flag football) team we’ve ever had … Hopefully we’ll have a big team next year. It would be nice to be in the 40s.”
Among the season’s highlights is “the fact that pretty much the entire team has scored a touchdown this year,” Baker said.
“They’ve done a really great job of meshing together, adding new kids and accepting others.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.