Today
SHIP Counseling, 10 a.m. to noon, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Waterloo Farmers Market, 3-7 p.m., 485 W. Van Vleek St.
Concert to benefit St. Martin’s Healthcare, 5-8:30 p.m., James Cultural Plaza in downtown Auburn. The concert will begin with a band featuring ’70s and ’80s music and continue with Frankie and the Bananas. Freewill donations collected will benefit St. Martin’s Healthcare.
Saturday
Northeastern Indiana Amateur Radio Association regular monthly meeting, 8 a.m. at Richards Restaurant in Auburn. Anyone with an interest in the hobby of amateur radio is welcome to attend.
Norris Chapel United Methodist Church annual ice cream social, 4:30 p.m., at the church, 4793 C.R. 40A, five miles east of Auburn. A meal of homemade chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, cole slaw, pie, cake, drink and homemade ice cream will be served for a freewill donation.
Monday
Bingo, 9 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Farm Wagon, 9:15 a.m., Heimach Center, Auburn.
Chair Yoga, 9:30 a.m., Heimach Center, Auburn.
Traditional Yoga, 10:30 a.m., Heimach Center, Auburn.
Euchre, 12:30 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Bridge, 1:30 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Tuesday
SHIP Counseling, 9-11 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Cards, noon, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
National Night Out, 6-7 p.m., Francis Thomson Memorial Park, Waterloo; meet and greet local first responders; free hot dogs and souvenirs.
Wednesday
Blood pressure clinic, 9:30-10:30 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Chair Yoga, 9:30 a.m., Heimach Center, Auburn.
Traditional Yoga, 10:30 a.m., Heimach Center, Auburn.
Simple Servings free meals, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., hosted by St. John’s United Church of Christ at the Fairfield Community Center, 1351 C.R. 12, Corunna.
Mah Jongg, 12:30 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Car cruise-in, Living Waters Community Church, 711 S. Randolph St., Garrett, 5:30-8:30 p.m. vehicles will be lined up on East First Avenue. Free and open to the public.
Thursday, Aug. 8
Tai Chi, 10-11 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Euchre, 12:30 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Butler Days Festival, hog roast, 4:30 p.m., Butler United Methodist Church; benefit softball game, 6:30 p.m., Eastside High School; The Anchormen concert, 6:30 p.m., Butler United Methodist Church.
Cupbearer Cafe, 138 E. 7th St. Auburn, free community meal starting at 5:30 p.m. followed by Celebrate Recovery, coffee and fellowship.
Friday, Aug. 9
SHIP Counseling, 10 a.m. to noon, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Butler Days Festival, 10 a.m. onward, downtown and locations around the community. Food served at American legion 5-8 p.m,. Annual light parade 9 p.m.
Waterloo Farmers Market, 3-7 p.m., downtown at 485 W Van Vleek Street.
Saturday, Aug. 10
Butler Days Festival, 7-11 a.m., pancake breakfast, Butler Fire Department; 5K run beginning at the Butler United Methodist Church parking lot, 8 a.m.; activities throughout the day downtown; Cincinnati Circus and Stilt Walkers performing at Southside Park, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., free concert with Backwater, 7:30 p.m., Butler Elementary School; fireworks at dark, Butler Elementary.
Waterloo Depot open house, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Friends of the Depot volunteers will be on hand to answer questions and offer light refreshments at the historic train station on VanVleek Street.
Block party, James Cultural Plaza, 6-7:30 p.m., featuring food, music and giveaways. Sponsored by Lakewood Park Ministries.
Sunday, Aug. 11
Auburn Community Band Concert and Band Extravaganza, DeKalb Outdoor Theater, Auburn, 2:30 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 12
Auburn Kiwanis Club, meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Tuesday, Aug. 13
U.S. Rep. Jim Banks’ staff meets with citizens, 2-4 p.m., Garrett Public Library, 107 W. Houston St.
YMCA of DeKalb County Y on the Fly featuring free food, music, youth sports, games, inflatables, prizes, and resources, 3 p.m., Waterloo Elementary School.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
Veterans Park groundbreaking ceremony, 4 p.m. on Center Street, near the intersection of Walnut Street, Waterloo.
Thursday, Aug. 15
Downtown Auburn Cruise-in, courthouse square; vehicle check-in starts at 5:30 p.m. at 7th and Cedar streets; door prizes and award to most popular car; free admission.
Friday, Aug. 16
Waterloo Farmers Market, 3-7 p.m., downtown at 485 W Van Vleek Street.
Saturday, Aug. 17
Cars & Coffee, 9-11 a.m., free cruise-in at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum’s Education and Exhibit Plaza across from the museum showroom at 1600 S. Wayne St. Hobby, custom, antique and performance cars of all types are invited.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
YMCA of DeKalb County Y on the Fly featuring free food, music, youth sports, games, inflatables, prizes, and resources, 3 p.m., Riverdale Elementary School.
Thursday, Aug. 22
Auburn Community Band Concert, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 23
Waterloo Farmers Market, 3-7 p.m., downtown at 485 W Van Vleek Street.
Saturday, Aug. 24
Free airplane rides for kids with Experimental Aircraft Association members, 9 a.m. to noon, Gate 7, DeKalb County Airport, 2710 C.R. 60, Auburn. A parent or guardian must be present to complete a registration form. More information at VAA37.org.
Monday, Aug. 26
Auburn Kiwanis Club, meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
YMCA of DeKalb County Y on the Fly featuring free food, music, youth sports, games, inflatables, prizes, and resources, 3 p.m., Riverdale Elementary School.
Northern Indiana Grandparents Group, 6:30 p.m. at the Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th, Auburn; conversations about brain and child development research in children. All are welcome. Refreshments will be served.
Friday, Aug. 30
Waterloo Farmers Market, 3-7 p.m., downtown at 485 W Van Vleek Street.
Saturday, Aug. 31
Auburn Community Band, Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival concert in downtown Auburn before the Parade of Classics, 10:45 a.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 4
Simple Servings free meals, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., hosted by St. John’s United Church of Christ at the Fairfieeld Community center, 1351 C.R. 12, Corunna.
Monday, Sept. 9
Auburn Kiwanis Club, meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
U.S. Rep. Jim Banks’ staff meets with citizens, 2-4 p.m., Garrett Public Library, 107 W. Houston St.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Free airplane rides for kids with Experimental Aircraft Association members, 9 a.m. to noon, Gate 7, DeKalb County Airport, 2710 C.R. 60, Auburn. A parent or guardian must be present to complete a registration form. More information at VAA37.org.
Waterloo Depot open house, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Friends of the Depot volunteers will be on hand to answer questions and offer light refreshments at the historic train station on VanVleek Street.
Pedal 4 Paws Poker Run and After Party, featuring live music by Choice, Bubbas BBQ and auction items to benefit the DeKalb Humane Society. Depart 1 p.m. from the James Cultural Plaza, with final arrival at 6 p.m. at the Auburn Elks Lodge. All modes of transportation are welcome at this family-friendly event. Prizes will be awarded for the top three poker hands. Registration is $30. Register online at pedal4pawspokerrun.eventbrite.com by Sept. 1. Tickets for the after-party only may be purchased at the Auburn Elks Lodge, Carbaugh Jewelers or at the door for $10.
Thursday, Sept. 19
Downtown Auburn Cruise-in, courthouse square; vehicle check-in starts at 5:30 p.m. at 7th and Cedar streets; door prizes and award to most popular car; free admission.
Saturday, Sept. 21
Cars & Coffee, 9-11 a.m., free cruise-in at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum’s Education and Exhibit Plaza across from the museum showroom at 1600 S. Wayne St. Hobby, custom, antique and performance cars of all types are invited.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
Northern Indiana Grandparents Group, 6:30 p.m. at the Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th, Auburn; conversations about brain and child development research in children. All are welcome. Refreshments will be served.
Sunday, Sept. 29
DeKalb Community Band, Civil War Re-enactment concert, 1 p.m., Angola.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
Simple Servings free meals, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., hosted by St. John’s United Church of Christ at the Fairfieeld Community center, 1351 C.R. 12, Corunna.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
U.S. Rep. Jim Banks’ staff meets with citizens, 2-4 p.m., Garrett Public Library, 107 W. Houston St.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Waterloo Depot open house, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Friends of the Depot volunteers will be on hand to answer questions and offer light refreshments at the historic train station on VanVleek Street.
Monday, Oct. 14
Auburn Kiwanis Club, meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Northern Indiana Grandparents Group, 6:30 p.m. at the Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th, Auburn; conversations about brain and child development research in children. All are welcome. Refreshments will be served.
Monday, Oct. 28
Auburn Kiwanis Club, meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
Simple Servings free meals, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., hosted by St. John’s United Church of Christ at the Fairfieeld Community center, 1351 C.R. 12, Corunna.
Monday, Nov. 11
Auburn Kiwanis Club, meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
U.S. Rep. Jim Banks’ staff meets with citizens, 2-4 p.m., Garrett Public Library, 107 W. Houston St.
Monday, Nov. 25
Auburn Kiwanis Club, meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Simple Servings free meals, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., hosted by St. John’s United Church of Christ at the Fairfieeld Community center, 1351 C.R. 12, Corunna.
Monday, Dec. 9
Auburn Kiwanis Club, meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
U.S. Rep. Jim Banks’ staff meets with citizens, 2-4 p.m., Garrett Public Library, 107 W. Houston St.
Monday, Dec. 23
Auburn Kiwanis Club, meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
