WATERLOO — Twenty-five DeKalb High School students are among the finalists of the National History Day in Indiana northeast region contest that took place Saturday at Ivy Tech Community College in Fort Wayne, the Indiana Historical Society has announced.
Approximately 190 students took part in Saturday’s contest, with all finalists advancing to the state contest on Saturday, April 25, at the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center, the Indiana State Government Center Convention Center and the Indiana State Library.
The contest included students from Allen, DeKalb, Kosciusko, Noble and Whitley counties.
NHDI is a yearlong program dedicated to enhancing history education in Indiana’s schools. Students in grades 4-12 explore a historical subject that fits under the annual theme. This year’s theme is “Breaking Barriers in History.” Students use their research to work individually or in a group to create a documentary, exhibit, paper (individual only), performance or website. To reach the state contest, students must qualify at one of nine regional contests around Indiana — with the northeast contest being the first of 2020.
Winning entries from DeKalb High School:
• Senior individual website, Lucas Button, “Electric Telegraph: The Pioneer of Long Range Communication.”
• Senior individual documentary, Damone Bragg, “Auburn Automotive Company.”
• Senior group documentary, Jacquelyn Davenport and Abigail DeTray, “End of Silence; Breaking the Movie Sound Barrier.”
• Senior individual performance, Kai Justus, “The Journey of Modern Medicine.”
• Senior group performance, Simon Bickel, Kyana Krontz and Anna Steensma, “The Reign of Al Capone.”
• Senior group performance, D’Artagnan Finderson, Jack Mahoney and Keegan Scher, “Evolution of Modern Warfare in WWI.”
• Senior individual exhibit, Dacey Malott, “The Rouse that Brought Justice.”
• Senior individual exhibit, Chase Campbell, “1979 Oil Crisis — The Revolution that Caused a Crisis.”
• Senior group exhibit, Harley Bowers and Emma Lepper, “Yankee Doodle Went to War.”
• Senior group exhibit, Braelyn May and Paige Rowe, “The Richest Witch on Wall Street.”
• Senior group exhibit, Willow Dietrich, Emma Huth and Deseraye Pizana, “’Fat Man’ and ‘Little Boy’: Names that Change the World.”
• Senior group exhibit, Kaden Bishop, Meghan Psurny and Gideon Yoder, “Lewis and Clark: Breaking Barriers of Unknown Lands.”
Senior group exhibit, Lexi Brincefield and Sydnee Miller, “Elizabeth Peratrovich Breaking the Barrier for Alaskan Natives.”
