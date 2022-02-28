AUBURN — After months of back and forth and mixed words between Auburn Mayor Mike Ley and the Auburn Common Council, a ruling has been made in the lawsuit to stop the formation of a utility service board within the City of Auburn.
Steuben Superior Court Judge William Fee — who was serving as special judge for the case — ruled in favor of Ley on all three counts.
Judge Fee’s ruling states: “Wherefore, this Court enters judgement in favor of the Mayor and enters an order permanently enjoining the Common Council from enforcing or acting upon Ordinance 1, 2 and 3.”
The ordinance forming a utility service board within city government would have transferred the power of Auburn Electric and Auburn Essential Services away from the mayor and Auburn Board of Works and Public Safety, giving it to the utility service board, which would have been made up of the seven members of council.
Fee said in his ruling, that Indiana statute provides the mayor with the authority to hire and fire department heads.
“This court concludes that under Indiana law, a mayor has exclusive authority to appoint, oversee and terminate department heads,” Fee said.
Fee said this is true for Auburn Electric and Auburn Essential Services.
"Obviously, I am pleased with the court's ruling in that the court interpreted the law(s) as the administration has all along," Ley said. "I will be asking the council to leave this behind us and work together to continue the excellent services that our utilities and city departments provide."
Fee also stated that he concluded that Ordinances 1, 2, and 3 seek to essentially terminate AES and Auburn Electric as executive departments and place them under the control of a superintendent and Common Council Board.
Indiana statute says a move similar to this requires the mayor to approve the changes.
Fee also ruled that it was his belief that AES was not a city utility and that it was a department within the city.
The formation of a utility service board in the city began just after the first of the year when Council President Matthew Kruse brought forth an ordinance forming the board. The ordinance and two other ordinances that dealt directly with the formation of the board were approved on first ready 6-1 — with the lone Democrat on the Common Council Mike Walter voting against the issue. Two weeks later, the issue passed on second reading by the same vote, setting up a veto of the ordinance by Ley and the filing of the lawsuit. The council voted to approve the ordinances via a veto override vote on Feb. 1.
After Monday’s ruling Kruse said the council still believes it was acting under Indiana code to establish a utility service board and provide some needed governance to the city’s utilities.
“We look forward to hearing the mayor’s plans to address the employee and AES subscriber concerns we’ve heard over the past several months, since the utility service board was working diligently to address those concerns,” he said. “The council will continue to proactively look for ways to ensure the best for the citizens, businesses and employees of the city of Auburn.”
Ley said there are many positives on the horizon for the city and he is looking forward to working with the council on these issues.
"Together with the council I continue to be ready to work for a better tomorrow for Auburn," he said.
Since that time, the Common Council has also passed an ordinance which would have given the utility service board authority over the water department and water pollution and control department. That ordinance was not signed by Ley after its passing (or pocket vetoed), essentially making the ordinance null and void.
