WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central school board Tuesday approved seven new high school courses for 2023-24.
In a memorandum to the board, DeKalb High School Principal Marcus Wagner said the courses allow the school to continue to expand its Next level Program of Study Courses for career and technical offerings. Wagner said some of the courses may not all be offered at the high school next year, but will allow the school to gauge interest of its students as scheduling begins for 2023-24.
Approved courses were: YA/Lit/Novels; medical interventions; advanced manufacturing technology; principals of advanced manufacturing; landscape and turf management; principles of culinary and hospitality; and veterinary science.
Assistant Superintendent Lori Vaughn said class scheduling will begin Feb. 1.
“We will start seeing how much interest we’re going to have with some of these courses,” she added.
“Student interest and numbers will ultimately drive the schedule,” said Superintendent Steve Teders.
“I think they sound like really exciting classes,” said board member Valerie Armstrong.
Also Tuesday night:
• The board approved an online subscription to Gallup Access — CliftonStrengths at a cost of $1,500 per year. Teders said CliftonStrengths has been a long-used professional development tool identifying strengths, for staff and students, and then using those to leverage against one’s weaknesses.
Teders said the online subscription also provides 150 codes for the CliftonStrengths assessment and at $10 per code, the subscription cost will pay for itself.
Teders said over the years, CliftonStrengths has helped hundreds of staff members and students become more aware of what they do well from a list of 34 competencies. The district uses the information for professional development for staff and career exploration for students. Teders said the online subscription will allow the district’s CliftonStrengths coaches to easily sort and group staff and students for training purposes.
“Having personally gone through the CliftonStrengths process, I find it really insightful and I love that not only our staff but also our students get to do this, because I think its a really good self-realization technique to find out kind of what are the things that make you tick, but then also what are the things about other people that maybe can help you understand better how to relate to them, because those are strengths of their that might not be a strength of yours,” said board President Heather Krebs.
“I know our administrative team finds it really valuable in dealing with the staff and I really love that we’re able to give that insight to our students as well, especially during that critical time in high school when they’re trying to figure out what they want to do with the rest of their lives.”
• The board approved increasing a media center stipend from $7,500 to $10,000. Teders noted the board approved a $7,500 stipend in April for a properly licensed teacher to provide oversight and leadership of the district’s six media centers. The stipend was intended for work completed through the 2022-23 school year.
Teders said an oversight on his part was the amount of time needed this past summer in order to properly prepare and provide professional development for the paraprofessionals who oversee day-to-day operations of the media centers. He said the adjustment to $10,000 will properly compensate the work performed this past summer.
Teders said he intends to evaluate the media center structure this spring to determine if any additional adjustments need to be made.
