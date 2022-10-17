Auburn, IN (46706)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow diminishing this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow diminishing this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%.