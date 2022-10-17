Gary Snyder, the father of seven and grandfather of six, the son of a first-generation American on his mom’s side, is running on the Democratic ticket for the U.S. Congress District 3 seat with one goal in mind: saving democracy.
Snyder, a fourth-generation veteran having served as a light infantryman in the U.S. Army, is fighting for the residents of northeast Indiana on a pro-choice and pro-democracy platform.
Snyder is challenging incumbent Republican Jim Banks and Independent candidate Nathan Gotsch.
“I can’t think of anything that is more un-American than Jim Banks who blindlessly followed Donald Trump in a bid to overturn the 2020 election,” Snyder said in his decision to run for office. “Besides, my wife said yes.
“With Jim Banks in office, democracy is not guaranteed,” he said.
Having six daughters, Snyder is running on a pro-choice platform after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this year.
“I have six daughters. All of the women out there have lost the freedom to make their own decisions about their bodies,” he said. “He is an extremist when it comes to abortion, saying it is murder. He believes all abortions should be illegal. That should scare every woman and every man out there.”
In meeting with constituents across northeast Indiana, he said citizens are concerned about global inflation and high gas prices.
“We need to help working families put food on the table and gas in the tank,” he said. “He (Banks) has done nothing to help that, but vie for tax cuts for the wealthiest Americans and corporations.”
When it comes to lowering high fuel prices, Snyder believes the supply will eventually catch up with demand.
“We produce more oil now than when Joe Biden took office, the largest one-year decrease in oil production happened under Trump where it decreased around 10%,” he said.
Snyder’s platform includes:
• Supporting preschool for every 3-4 year-old and capping the cost of child care at 7% of a family’s income.
• Expand access to quality home care for older Americans and people with disabilities.
• Cutting taxes for low-wage workers by expanding the Earned Income Tax Credit.
• Offer public options to the Affordable Care Act.
• Reduce health care premiums by expanding the Premium Tax Credit.
• Capping the price of insulin at $35 per month.
• Supporting President Biden’s budget that puts more police on the street for community policing and hire more agents.
Snyder believes that the shuttering of the Keystone Pipeline by President Biden had no effect on the price of gasoline within the United States.
“Every ounce produced goes into the global commodity market, which is controlled by capitalism,” he said. “There are a lot of factors that contribute to that.”
He said campaigning in northeast Indiana has been a very positive experience.
“For the most part, it has been positive and uplifting,” he said. “I am talking to people that voted for Jim (Banks) or Trump that have said never again. They are giving donations and putting up my yard signs.”
Snyder is the president of the Indiana Talks Network, a syndicated statewide news and opinion program and publisher of The SnydeReport in Indiana and Michigan, a digital media publication that reaches thousands of residents and opinion and thought-leaders each day.
He has over 12 years of experience in the financial services industry where he worked as an active trader, financial advisor, supervising principal and anti-money laundering officer.
