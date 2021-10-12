Local police officers make 14 arrests
AUBURN — Law enforcement officers working in DeKalb County made 14 arrests between Oct. 6-10, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Timothy Hopkins, 40, of the 300 block of West 7th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 9:35 a.m. Oct. 6 by Auburn Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Anthony Maenle, 30, of the 200 block of East State Street, Ashley, was arrested at 11:11 a.m. Oct. 6 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Nathan Healy, 36, of the 1600 block of Taylor Road, Garrett, was arrested at 11:19 a.m. Oct. 6 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Jessica Wilcox, 32, of the 800 block of Ruth Street, Auburn, was arrested at 4:55 p.m. Oct. 6 by Indiana State Police on charges of battery, resulting in bodily injury to a person under age 14; and battery with prior, both Level 5 felonies.
Kirk Case, 63, of the 900 block of Nuttman Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 2:06 p.m. Oct. 7 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Reiquisha Wilkes, 42, of the 14000 block of Towne Gardens Drive, Huntertown, was arrested at 3:05 p.m. Oct. 7 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Level 6 felony and as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Jody McCarty, 44, of the 1200 block of Alyson Avenue, Auburn, was arrested at 12:18 a.m. Oct. 7 by Auburn Police on a charge of being a serious violent felon in possession of a firearm, a Level 4 felony; possession of marijuana and dealing marijuana, both Level 6 felonies; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Donald Allen, 53, of the 800 block of South York Street, Albion, was arrested at 10:31 a.m. Oct. 8 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Daniel McKean, 34, of Hamilton, was arrested at 6:21 p.m. Oct. 8 by Hamilton Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.
Jeremy Campbell, 41, of the 1100 block of Zimmerman Drive, Auburn, was arrested at 3:04 p.m. Oct. 9 by Auburn Police on charges of invasion of privacy and intimidation, both Class A misdemeanors.
Clinton Prough, 50, of the 5200 block of C.R. 79-A, Butler, was arrested at 9:06 p.m. Oct. 9 by Auburn Police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Brent Miller, 47, of the 300 block of Willard Drive, Auburn, was arrested at 1:20 a.m. Oct. 10 by Auburn Police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Robert Majtyka, 64, of the 1600 block of Lakeshore Drive, Auburn, was arrested at 2:03 a.m. Oct. 10 by Auburn Police on charges of theft, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, a Class B misdemeanor.
Narinder Singh, 54, of the 1700 block of North Dewey Street, Auburn, was arrested at 12:16 p.m. Oct. 10 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
