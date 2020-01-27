FORT WAYNE — Twenty-eight students from DeKalb County have earned recognition on the dean’s list at the University of Saint Francis in Fort Wayne for the fall 2019 semester.
To be selected for the dean’s list, a student must complete at least12 credit hours with a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher.
The dean’s list students, by hometown:
Auburn — Katelyn Bender, Josie Bice, Bailey Clark, Kyle DeKoninck, Elenore Graber, Victor Hammond, Alexis Heffelfinger, Caitlin Marlow, Morgan McCollough, Megan Moreno, Franchesca Rodriguez-Santos, Gabe Schenk, Natalie Shultz Montoya, RebeccaWetzel;
Butler — Breanna Casto, Derric Klotz, Xavier Yoder;
Garrett — Madison Byers, Grace Cooper, Kacie Dangler; Meghan Kolkman-Stayner, Tabitha Newman, Allison Wichman, Kole Winebrenner;
Hamilton — Chase Franz;
St. Joe — Rachel Boger; and
Spencerville — Holdden Pier, Alexander Yoder.
