AUBURN — DeKalb County has had “an astounding number” of early in-person voters in this year’s November general election, County Clerk Holly Albright reported this week.
“At the courthouse, we have averaged 300 voters each day since we started on Oct. 6. Last Saturday was the first Saturday we were open for early in-person voting and all three places — the courthouse, Dayspring, New Hope — were bustling with voters all day long, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.,” Albright said.
Saturday’s early voters totaled 317 at the courthouse, 373 at Dayspring and 293 at new Hope.
DeKalb County has 29,711 registered voters. By the end of the day Tuesday, 6,787 had voted early, in person.
The clerk’s office has mailed 2,660 absentee ballots. Of those, 2,274 absentee mail-in ballots had been returned and 386 still were outstanding by the close of business Tuesday.
In the 2016 presidential election, 5,909 DeKalb County voters cast early ballots, either in person or by mail. DeKalb County’s total voter turnout was 17,228.
In the 2012 presidential election, 4,192 DeKalb County voters voted early.
Coburn Corners Church near St. Joe was open for early voting Tuesday from 2-7 p.m. with 374 voters casting their ballots, Albright reported.
“On Election Day, any person waiting to check in by the time the polls close at 6 p.m. is permitted to vote, if otherwise qualified. Voters should be aware of electioneering at polling sites and early voting sites,” Albright said.
Indiana law prohibits electioneering within 50 feet of the door where voting is occurring, Albright explained.
Indiana law defines electioneering as the activity of trying to persuade people to support or oppose a particular political party, candidate or public question in any manner. This includes wearing or displaying an article of clothing, hat, sign, button and such that states the name of any political party or includes the name, picture, photograph or other likeness of any currently elected federal, state, county or local official, Albright said.
On election day, a voter may surrender his or her absentee ballot and vote in person. Absentee mail ballots must be received by noon on Election Day to be counted.
