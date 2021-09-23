AUBURN — DeKalb County Sheriff Dave Cserep has announced he will seek re-election as sheriff.
Under Cserep’s leadership, the sheriff’s department has given back over $1 million to the county budget and has received 100% financial accountability for the State Board of Accounts in spending, according to a campaign news release. One major measure was in creating an accounting system that recovered $1.2 million in departmental assets.
Accountability of all staff members and deputies is one of Cserep’s accomplishments in his current term.
“Through my experience in leading people, I have found that when I give clear and concise expectations and hold people accountable that I can very quickly see those that want to be successful from those that do not,” he said. “The vast majority of the department continually exceed my expectations and prove every day that they belong here.
Cserep has recently updated the merit pension system and adjusted the pay raise matrix, which ensures the financial security of the entire department. Cserep added that he works every day to take care of those members of the department that are committed to protecting the people of DeKalb County.
Over the past three years, three new K-9 officers were added to the department’s patrol division and a new drug investigation officer was hired, tasked with county-wide interdiction. The success of this program has been tied to the department’s increased cooperative focus with adjoining counties, city police departments and state agencies.
“My goals are to continue to build solid relationships between the department and the community, to ensure public, departmental and inmate safety, to enhance programs that promote rehabilitation of criminals and to utilize tax dollars in the most efficient way possible,” Cserep said. “I am very proud of the changes we have made in the department and how well we have managed the departmental assets and the financial resources given us by the taxpayers of DeKalb County.”
The top challenge in coming years, he said, is ensuring the safety of individuals housed in the jail and the staff members entrusted in monitoring them.
“My biggest fear is someone in my care is injured or manages to escape due to the condition of our current jail,” Cserep said.
Another challenge Cserep sees is in the rehabilitation of inmates. He said he is working with judges on ways utilize the community corrections facility to a much greater degree.
Cserep is a lifetime resident of DeKalb County, a graduate of DeKalb High School and has been an active in law enforcement in DeKalb County for over 34 years.
He joined the sheriff’s department in 1997, serving as a K-9 officer, an Emergency Response Team Management, as a firearms instructor, patrol sergeant, domestic violence advocate, on the Crisis Intervention Team and as the Homeland Security District 3 Task Force Section Chief.
Cserep has served on the board of directors for the Indiana Sheriff’s Association in 2020 and currently serves as 2nd Vice President in the ISA. Most recently, he has been selected by ISA Director Steve Luce and Indiana Law Enforcement Academy director Tim Horty to conduct a job task analysis for the academy for the next 5 years.
“I am proud of the way the department has reacted to changes we have made in management style over the past three years,” he said. “We had major challenges in dealing with COVID and other major events.
“The department continues to exceed my expectations in how we interact with the public and take care of our inmates. I am very happy to announce my candidacy and ask for your continued support in this election.”
