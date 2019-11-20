AUBURN — Discussion of colored sidewalks and council meeting dates sparked the main interest at Tuesday’s brief meeting of the Auburn Common Council.
Representing the Street Department, Troy Ackerman told the council that a citizen has asked permission to build a public sidewalk with colored concrete.
Ackerman suggested making a rule that a public sidewalk must in a standard concrete color.
“I have no idea why you would limit that,” responded Norm Yoder, who formerly owned a concrete construction company.
Councilman Kevin Webb, the current owner of Webb Concrete Construction, took a different view.
“The consistency of a white sidewalk walking down the street is a little better,” Webb said. “Personally, I would think a consistent city sidewalk color is nice.”
The council took no action regarding sidewalk colors.
Webb later asked the council to consider moving its meetings from Tuesday evenings to Wednesday evenings. He said that would avoid conflicts with the DeKalb Central school board, which usually meets on Tuesdays.
Webb outlined how a shift to Wednesdays could lead to changes in meeting times for other city boards and commissions. The council does not govern their meeting dates, however.
Councilman Jim Finchum said if the council were to change, he would prefer moving meetings to Monday nights.
The council took no action on Webb’s suggestion.
In votes Tuesday night:
• The council began the process of annexing an acre of land along S.R. 8 at the site of the proposed Sterling Senior Living development on the city’s west edge. All of the site except that small parcel already lies inside the city limits.
• The council voted to transfer of $100,000 from the Auburn-Union Fire Territory Fund to the Cumulative Fire Equipment Fund to accumulate money for future capital requirements of the fire territory, which oversees the Auburn Fire Department.
• The council voted to transfer $200,000 from the city’s general operating fund to its Rainy Day Fund.
• The council voted for updates of city ordinances to coordinate with a new Unified Development Ordinance passed in March.
With the changes, other city ordinances and standards will refer correctly to new zoning district.
“It was really about making the ordinance consistent,” said Amy Schweitzer, adminstrator of the City Department of Building, Planning and Development.
As an example, she said, “What we don’t want is the fire code referencing a zoning district that doesn’t exist today.”
