AUBURN — A tour of a state prison left a strong impression on four local officials earlier this month.
“I’m absolutely convinced we have to do everything we can to keep people out of our prisons and penitentiaries,” Auburn Mayor Mike Ley said after the visit to the Pendleton Correctional Facility.
Ley organized the trip for himself and three leaders of DeKalb County’s law enforcement network — Sheriff David Cserep II, Auburn Police Chief Doug Harp and DeKalb Superior Court I Judge Adam Squiller.
It was an “eye-opening experience,” Cserep said.
Built in 1923, the Pendleton facility can house up to 1,800 inmates and held 1,653 men on the day the local group arrived. Surrounding it is a 30-foot wall that is 9 feet thick and extends deep below the surface.
The prison’s one-man cells are as small as 5 feet by 8 feet, with some at 6-by-10 feet. Other prisoners live in large, open rooms.
“It was pretty intimidating to see the kind of living conditions,” Cserep said. “It makes the county jail look like the Plaza.”
“As the judge who sees the majority of the criminal cases in DeKalb County, I felt it was important to personally observe where I am sending people when they are sentenced to prison and what is available to them in terms of helping the inmates with addictions, mental health issues and other needs they may have,” Squiller said.
The judge came away with some encouraging impressions.
“Sometimes people think of prisons as places where people are simply warehoused until their debts to society have been paid,” Squiller said. “However, I was pleasantly surprised by the extent to which treatment is available for those who are not suitable to get their treatment in the local community.”
Ley has made a commitment to serve on a team for a future DeKalb County drug court Squiller is planning.
“I’m hoping to utilize this experience … in helping with this drug court,” Ley said. He would tell drug court participants, “I know what’s next, and you don’t want to” go to prison.
Ley said he learned that 60% of Pendleton’s inmates have substance-abuse problems.
“I’m eager to see what they have to offer,” Cserep said about the future drug court. He already works with the county’s Veterans Court, established by Circuit Judge Kurt Grimm to provide an alternative for military veterans who break the law.
“Veterans Court has taught me that it’s not about throwing away the key,” Cserep said. “We can get some of these folks to recover.”
The sheriff said he is not willing to compromise public safety, but “if they can recover successfully, I’m all for that.”
Cserep added, “It usually takes something that is life-changing” to change an offender’s heart.
The DeKalb County group also toured the nearby Pendleton Juvenile Correctional Facility, which opened in 2000 for inmates ages 12-18. It operates a full school for grades 7-12 with 17 teachers. Ley said 55% of the juveniles there have special-education needs.
“That was one of the saddest things I saw,” Cserep said about the juvenile facility’s young inmates.
