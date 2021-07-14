Today
1:30-3:30 p.m. — Community Center of Caring Food Pantry, drive-through food pantry, 113 W. 5th St., Auburn.
Thursday
5:30 p.m. — 3rd Thursday Cruise-In, downtown Auburn courthouse square; free admission for car owners and spectators; register at the corner of Cedar and 7th streets starting at 5:30 p.m. with no early entry permitted; parking spots are available on a first come, first served basis; door prizes and a 50/50 raffle; hosted by the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival, Downtown Auburn Business Association, Auburn Main Street and DeKalb Chamber Partnership.
Friday
10 a.m.-6 p.m. — St. Mark Lutheran Church, 302 Washington St., St. Joe, annual flea market and lunch counter during the Pickle Festival. The flea market and silent auction has a wide selection of items. Sandwiches, pie, other baked goods, and drinks also will be offered for sale. A shuttle will bring visitors from festival grounds to the church. The church is handicap accessible.
Noon to 4 p.m. — Free Splash Pad Friday, YMCA of DeKalb County, 533 North St., Auburn, free to the community each Friday.
7 p.m. — Tunes on Tap Video DJ and Karaoke, Garrett Eagles, 220 S. Randolph St.
Saturday
9-11 a.m. — Cars & Coffee on the plaza at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 Wayne St., Auburn; car enthusiasts of all types including hobby, custom, antique and performance automobiles are invited to bring their cars to the free cruise-in. Free coffee will be provided by the 9th Street Brew Coffee House of Auburn, and doughnuts will be available from Tom’s Donuts.
10 a.m.-4 p.m. — St. Mark Lutheran Church, 302 Washington St., St. Joe, annual flea market and lunch counter during the Pickle Festival. The flea market and silent auction has a wide selection of items. Sandwiches, pie, other baked goods, and drinks also will be offered for sale. A shuttle will bring visitors from festival grounds to the church. The church is handicap accessible.
1-4 p.m. — Ice Cream Social at Jack and Monica Cook’s Village, 5815 C.R. 35, Auburn; tour 10 restored buildings; dine on homemade pie and ice cream; freewill donations benefit the Jackson Center historic Grange Hall project.
6:30-9:30 p.m. — Live music from Ken Gipson, Garrett Eagles, 220 S. Randolph St.
Sunday
2 p.m. — Auburn Community Band concert at the Steuben County Fair, Angola.
Tuesday, July 20
8 a.m. — Annual meeting of the United Way of DeKalb County, Community State Bank second-floor conference room, 708 W. 7th St., Auburn. The meeting is open to the public. A light breakfast will be served.
9:30-11:30 a.m. — Community Center of Caring Food Pantry, drive-through food pantry, 113 W. 5th St., Auburn.
4:30-7:30 p.m. — Taco Tuesday carry-out dinners, Heritage Hall, Garrett Presbyterian Church, 221 S. Franklin St., Garrett. Carry-out dinners from Los Cabos Mexican Grill.
6:30-8:30 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn. Meal provided.
Wednesday, July 21
1:30-3:30 p.m. — Community Center of Caring Food Pantry, drive-through food pantry, 113 W. 5th St., Auburn.
4:30-7 p.m. — SonShine Ministries garden party, 1103 W. Auburn Dr., Auburn. The community is invited to visit and see how an old bankshot basketball court was repurposed into gardens for the food pantry. There will be music and refreshments. Freewill donations will be accepted.
Friday, July 23
10 a.m.-7 p.m. — DeKalb County Horsemen’s Association Summer Harvest Days, Draft Animal Museum and Farm, 5873 C.R. 427, Auburn. The event has been expanded to three days this year with horse farming events scheduled daily.
Noon to 4 p.m. — Free Splash Pad Friday, YMCA of DeKalb County, 533 North St., Auburn, free to the community each Friday.
9:30 p.m. — Summer Movies in the Park in Butler’s South Side Park; free popcorn and bottled water; bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating.
7 p.m. — Excelsior Arts Academy and Youth Theater will present its postponed Christmas production of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” at The DeKalb Outdoor Theater. Admission is free and donations will be accepted.
Saturday, July 24
8 a.m.-5 p.m. — DeKalb County Horsemen’s Association Summer Harvest Days, Draft Animal Museum and Farm, 5873 C.R. 427, Auburn. The event has been expanded to three days this year with horse farming events scheduled daily.
7 p.m. — Excelsior Arts Academy and Youth Theater will present its postponed Christmas production of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” at The DeKalb Outdoor Theater. Admission is free and donations will be accepted.
Sunday, July 25
noon-5 p.m. — DeKalb County Horsemen’s Association Summer Harvest Days, Draft Animal Museum and Farm, 5873 C.R. 427, Auburn.
2 p.m. — Excelsior Arts Academy and Youth Theater will present its postponed Christmas production of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” at The DeKalb Outdoor Theater. Admission is free and donations will be accepted.
Tuesday, July 27
9:30-11:30 a.m. — Community Center of Caring Food Pantry, drive-through food pantry, 113 W. 5th St., Auburn.
6-7:30 p.m. — Auburn Grief Support Group, meeting at the First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., sponsored by the Peggy F. Murphy Grief Center.
6:30-8:30 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn. Meal provided.
Wednesday, July 28
1:30-3:30 p.m. — Community Center of Caring Food Pantry, drive-through food pantry, 113 W. 5th St., Auburn.
Thursday, July 29
5:30-8:30 p.m. — Classic Car Concert Series, free outdoor music at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 Wayne St., with music starting at 6 p.m.; featuring The Hubie Ashcraft Band; concert-goers are encouraged to show off their cars and bring blankets and lawn chairs for seating.
Friday, July 30
Noon to 4 p.m. — Free Splash Pad Friday, YMCA of DeKalb County, 533 North St., Auburn, free to the community each Friday.
8 p.m. — DJ Vick’s Karaoke, Garrett Eagles, 220 S. Randolph St.
Saturday, July 31
6:30-9:30 p.m. — Live music from Jonathan Love, Garrett Eagles, 220 S. Randolph St.
Tuesday, Aug. 3
9:30-11:30 a.m. — Community Center of Caring Food Pantry, drive-through food pantry, 113 W. 5th St., Auburn.
6:30-8:30 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn. Meal provided.
Wednesday Aug. 4
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Simple Servings free community lunch, Fairfield Community Center, 1351 C.R. 12; meal of pulled pork and macaroni and cheese.
1:30-3:30 p.m. — Community Center of Caring Food Pantry, drive-through food pantry, 113 W. 5th St., Auburn.
Thursday, Aug. 5
6:30 p.m. — Auburn Community Band concert at the First United Methodist Church, 1203 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Friday, Aug. 6
Noon to 4 p.m. — Free Splash Pad Friday, YMCA of DeKalb County, 533 North St., Auburn, free to the community each Friday.
9:30 p.m. — Summer Movies in the Park in Butler’s South Side Park; free popcorn and bottled water; bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating.
Sunday, Aug. 8
2:30 p.m.— Auburn Community Band concert and Band Extravaganza, DeKalb Outdoor Theater, Auburn.
Tuesday, Aug. 10
9:30-11:30 a.m. — Community Center of Caring Food Pantry, drive-through food pantry, 113 W. 5th St., Auburn.
6:30-8:30 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn. Meal provided.
Wednesday, Aug. 11
1:30-3:30 p.m. — Community Center of Caring Food Pantry, drive-through food pantry, 113 W. 5th St., Auburn.
Thursday, Aug. 12
6:30 p.m. — Auburn Community Band concert at the James Cultural Plaza, downtown Auburn.
Friday, Aug. 13
9:30 p.m. — Summer Movies in the Park in Butler’s South Side Park. This is a reschedule of the June 25 movie night. Free popcorn and bottled water; bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating.
Tuesday, Aug. 17
9:30-11:30 a.m. — Community Center of Caring Food Pantry, drive-through food pantry, 113 W. 5th St., Auburn.
6:30-8:30 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn. Meal provided.
Wednesday, Aug. 18
1:30-3:30 p.m. — Community Center of Caring Food Pantry, drive-through food pantry, 113 W. 5th St., Auburn.
Thursday, Aug. 19
5:30 p.m. — 3rd Thursday Cruise-In, downtown Auburn courthouse square; free admission for car owners and spectators; register at the corner of Cedar and 7th streets starting at 5:30 p.m. with no early entry permitted; parking spots are available on a first come, first served basis; door prizes and a 50/50 raffle; hosted by the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival, Downtown Auburn Business Association, Auburn Main Street and DeKalb Chamber Partnership.
Saturday, Aug. 21
9-11 a.m. — Cars & Coffee on the plaza at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 Wayne St., Auburn; car enthusiasts of all types including hobby, custom, antique and performance automobiles are invited to bring their cars to the free cruise-in. Free coffee will be provided by the 9th Street Brew Coffee House of Auburn, and doughnuts will be available from Tom’s Donuts.
Tuesday, Aug. 24
9:30-11:30 a.m. — Community Center of Caring Food Pantry, drive-through food pantry, 113 W. 5th St., Auburn.
6:30-8:30 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn. Meal provided.
Wednesday, Aug. 25
1:30-3:30 p.m. — Community Center of Caring Food Pantry, drive-through food pantry, 113 W. 5th St., Auburn.
Thursday, Aug. 26
5:30-8:30 p.m. — Classic Car Concert Series, free outdoor music at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 Wayne St., with music starting at 6 p.m.; featuring Big Caddy Daddy; concert-goers are encouraged to show off their cars and bring blankets and lawn chairs for seating.
6:30 p.m. — Auburn Community Band concert at Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
Saturday, Aug. 28
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Vintage Aircraft Association Chapter 37 (VAA37) is giving youngsters ages 8-17 free airplane rides in small airplanes to introduce and inspire young people in the world of aviation; flights take off from the DeKalb County Airport on C.R. 60, south of Auburn, weather permitting. Registration is required at YEday.org. Link to the VAA website at vaa37.org.
4-9 p.m. — Relay for Life walk event, James Cultural Plaza, downtown Auburn.
Tuesday, Aug. 31
9:30-11:30 a.m. — Community Center of Caring Food Pantry, drive-through food pantry, 113 W. 5th St., Auburn.
6:30-8:30 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn. Meal provided.
Wednesday, Sept. 1
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Simple Servings free community lunch, Fairfield Community Center, 1351 C.R. 12; meal of meatloaf and parsley potatoes.
1:30-3:30 p.m. — Community Center of Caring Food Pantry, drive-through food pantry, 113 W. 5th St., Auburn.
Saturday, Sept. 4
10:45 a.m. — Auburn Community Band concert at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival, before the Parade of Classics in downtown Auburn.
Thursday, Sept. 16
5:30 p.m. — 3rd Thursday Cruise-In, downtown Auburn courthouse square; free admission for car owners and spectators; register at the corner of Cedar and 7th streets starting at 5:30 p.m. with no early entry permitted; parking spots are available on a first come, first served basis; door prizes and a 50/50 raffle; hosted by the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival, Downtown Auburn Business Association, Auburn Main Street and DeKalb Chamber Partnership.
Saturday, Sept. 18
9-11 a.m. — Cars & Coffee on the plaza at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 Wayne St., Auburn; car enthusiasts of all types including hobby, custom, antique and performance automobiles are invited to bring their cars to the free cruise-in. Free coffee will be provided by the 9th Street Brew Coffee House of Auburn, and doughnuts will be available from Tom’s Donuts.
Thursday, Sept. 23
5:30-8:30 p.m. — Classic Car Concert Series, free outdoor music at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 Wayne St., with music starting at 6 p.m.; featuring Whoa, Man!; concert-goers are encouraged to show off their cars and bring blankets and lawn chairs for seating.
Sunday, Sept. 26
9 a.m.-4 p.m. — Old Fort Coin Club coin and currency show, Allen County Fairgrounds, Carroll Road, Fort Wayne. Free admission. More than 50 tables of numismatic material.
Wednesday, Oct. 6
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Simple Servings free community lunch, Fairfield Community Center, 1351 C.R. 12; meal of ham and beans and cornbread.
Wednesday, Nov. 3
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Simple Servings free community lunch, Fairfield Community Center, 1351 C.R. 12; meal of turkey and dressing.
Wednesday, Dec. 1
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Simple Servings free community lunch, Fairfield Community Center, 1351 C.R. 12; meal of biscuits and gravy.
