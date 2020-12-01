AUBURN — Two people have signed up to run for a soon-to-be-vacated seat on the Auburn Common Council.
Kari Ackerman and Dave Bundy will seek the District 4 seat now held by Mike Watson, who will be leaving the council to take office as a DeKalb County commissioner on Jan. 1.
A Republican caucus will choose between Ackerman and Bundy. The caucus will begin Thursday at 6 p.m. in Republican Headquarters at 125 W. 8th St., Auburn.
The Republican leaders of the Union 5 and 7 precincts will vote in the caucus. Those precincts make up Council District 4 in Auburn’s south-central neighborhoods. Vice Precinct Committeeman Bryan Castle will represent the Union 7 precinct, because Bundy is the precinct committeeman for Union 7. DeKalb Republican Chairman Richard Ring is the committeeman for Union 5.
In case of a tie vote, Ring would break the tie in his role as county chairman, a rule he said he has verified with state Republican officials.
The winning candidate will take office Jan. 1 and be eligible to serve the remaining three years of Watson’s term through Dec. 31, 2023.
